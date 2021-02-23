Gundersen able to keep all COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week as supply increases

Gundersen Health System in its weekly vaccine update shared the hospital will be able to keep all first dose appointments scheduled through the end of the of week.
Though vaccine demand continues to exceed supply, Gundersen anticipates providing 3,000 first and second dose inoculations system wide this week.
Following two weeks of smaller than requested shipments of the vaccine, Gundersen has received enough to provide shots to all those eligible and scheduled this week, with those who had their previous appointments cancelled to be notified and given priority for rescheduled appointments as supply allows.
Gundersen regional vaccination locations, the hospital says, are doing well working through eligible patients based on supply received from state and county sources.
Patients are asked not to call or email Gundersen regarding COVID-19 vaccine appointments, availability or eligibility as they will be notified via MyChart, phone or mailed letter when they are able to schedule.
Currently, phase 1A and the first portion of 1B patients -- those 65 and older, police, and fire -- are eligible.
Gundersen reminds all patients that face coverings are required when in any of its facilities, and symptom screening will be conducted.
For more information, visit gundersenhealth.org.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.