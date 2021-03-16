Gundersen able to reschedule all cancelled vaccine appointments, helping County inoculate grocery store staff, homeless and homebound persons

Gundersen Health System is catching up on COVID-19 vaccinations for the 65 and older population, and assisting with inoculations for grocery store workers, those without shelter and homebound individuals.
This week, Gundersen received 1,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, matching the shipments from the state the previous two weeks. The hospital requests 1,200 doses weekly, and with the full amount granted the approximately 2,500 patients systemwide who had their vaccine appointments cancelled have been rescheduled.
This week, Gundersen also will be vaccinating homeless individuals, those who are housebound, and grocery store employees through a collaboration with the La Crosse County Health Department. The Health Department is facilitating scheduling for those appointments.
As of Monday, Gundersen had provided more than 25,000 first-dose vaccinations and more than 16,000 second-dose vaccinations system wide. As of Tuesday, countywide 48,147 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health.
"I think the supply has now finally caught up," says Roxanne Potts, vaccine administrator for Gundersen. "We're maintaining what we're asking for, the 1,200 doses, and that is something we are going to continue moving forward. That is what we can support as an organization as far staffing and all the infrastructure we need."
If Gundersen receives more than requested, "We will take whatever we can get," Potts says. "If the state allocates us more, we will figure out how to make that work."
Approximately 75% of the 65 and older population in La Crosse County has had at least one dose, Potts says, and Gundersen will open appointments to the next grouping, those 16 and older with select medical conditions, when they become eligible March 29. Gundersen will refer patients to other vaccine sites if they are unable to find an appointment slot that works for the patient.
Gundersen has primarily received the Pfizer vaccine from the state, with a few Moderna shipments, but has not yet gotten the recently approved Johnson and Johnson one-dose incarnation. However, Potts says the hospital is "able to take that one on also" if shipments of the J&J vaccine are offered.
Gundersen patients will be notified via the MyChart online patient portal, mailed letter, or phone call when they are able to schedule a vaccine appointment. Upon arrival at the facility, patients must be masked and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
