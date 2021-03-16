Gundersen able to reschedule all cancelled vaccine appointments, helping County inoculate grocery store staff, homeless and homebound persons (copy)

If Gundersen receives more than requested, “We will take whatever we can get,” Potts says. “If the state allocates us more, we will figure out how to make that work.”

Approximately 75% of the 65 and older population in La Crosse County has had at least one dose, Potts says, and Gundersen will open appointments to the next grouping, those 16 and older with select medical conditions, when they become eligible March 22. Gundersen will refer patients to other vaccine sites if they are unable to find an appointment slot that works for the patient.

Gundersen has primarily received the Pfizer vaccine from the state, with a few Moderna shipments, but has not yet gotten the recently approved Johnson and Johnson one-dose incarnation. However, Potts says the hospital is “able to take that one on also” if shipments of the J&J vaccine are offered.

Gundersen patients will be notified via the MyChart online patient portal, mailed letter, or phone call when they are able to schedule a vaccine appointment. Upon arrival at the facility, patients must be masked and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

