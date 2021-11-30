Gundersen accepting blanket drive donations through Thursday

Gundersen Health System’s annual Wrapping the Community in Warmth blanket drive runs through Thursday.
The event, sponsored by the Gundersen Department of Nursing and Gundersen Partners, supports local organizations throughout the Tri-state Region, including The Salvation Army, Hamilton Elementary School, La Crosse County Human Services, Bluff County Family Resources, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation and many more.
During this season of giving, consider donating new blankets (store-bought or handmade) at:
• Gundersen La Crosse Clinic Lobby
• Gundersen East Building Lobby
• Gundersen Onalaska Clinic, Lower Level
• Gundersen Onalaska Support Services Building Lobby