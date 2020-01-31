Gundersen AIR paramedic crosses 2,000 flight mark

"He's a huge resource for myself and the crew members," Hill says. "He has oodles and oodles of experience and is a mentor to all of us. He's a perfect base lead for Gundersen and out in the community — he sets the standard for all of us."

Ashbacher, who must contend with turbulence, poor lighting and limited space while tending patients mid-flight, treats every person, no matter their circumstance or condition, with the same compassionate and competent mindset.

"Every patient I take care of — to them, it's their worst day," Ashbacher says. "From their and their family's viewpoint, this is a pretty critical situation and I approach it that way."

During the past quarter century, Asbacher has had both the honor of saving lives and experienced the devastation of seeing lives lost.

When a patient dies during transport, Ashbacher copes by leaning on his coworkers and debriefing with the Gundersen stress management team.

Ashbacher tries not to bring his work home, but his wife can tell when the stress level is high and helps talk him through it.

"It takes a lot of support from your family to do what I do," Ashacher says, praising his children as well for their tolerance of the long hours and irregular shifts he has put in for decades.