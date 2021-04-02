Gundersen allergist offers tips for emerging pollen season

With tree pollens emerging and levels set to rise in the coming weeks, community members should prepare for itchy eyes and runny noses as the weather warms up and blooming season begins.
Allergy specialist Dr. Samantha Knox of Gundersen Health System says symptoms including nasal congestion, sneezing, eye itching and redness can develop within minutes of being outside if the wind is strong, or set in after hours in the outdoors.
With people spending more time than ever indoors due to the coronavirus, allergy symptoms may seem more intensive than usual. As mask wearing has become second nature, Knox says keeping your face covering on outdoors may help with symptoms, but eyes are also prone to reactions.
As such, people spending extended periods outside gardening or mowing the grass can benefit from wearing glasses or goggles.
"Wearing a mask and protective eye gear can help reduce the amount getting into the eyes, nose and airway," Knox says of pollen.
Peak pollen times are between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Knox says, and those with severe allergies are advised to stay indoors during those hours. Keeping windows in your home and car closed, using air conditioning or air purifiers to help with air circulation and showering and changing clothes after coming indoors can also reduce symptoms.
While COVID-19 cases are currently low and an increasing number of persons are being vaccinated, the virus is still a concern and some of the symptoms overlap with those of allergies, including coughing and congestion. Distinguishing signs of allergies include eye itching and redness, while fever, which can go with COVID-19, is not associated with allergies.
Individuals suffering from allergies may find relief from over the counter products including non-drowsy antihistamines or nasal steroid sprays, which will need to be used daily to see maximum effect and may require use for the duration of pollen season.
Tree pollen season flows into grass allergy season in May, followed by weed and ragweed in August through early fall.
"People may experience a roller coaster of symptoms, up and down, depending on the pollen count," Knox says.
If individuals aren't finding their symptoms alleviated by non-prescription allergy medications, or if they are looking to have specific allergies diagnosed, Knox encourages contacting an allergist for guidance, testing, and advice.
For those with poorly controlled allergies looking for long term reprieve, aeroallergen immunotherapy, which desensitizes individuals to environmental allergens, may be an option.
For more information, visit www.gundersenhealth.org/services/allergy-immunology/
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.