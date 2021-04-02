Gundersen allergist offers tips for emerging pollen season

With tree pollens emerging and levels set to rise in the coming weeks, community members should prepare for itchy eyes and runny noses as the weather warms up and blooming season begins.

Allergy specialist Dr. Samantha Knox of Gundersen Health System says symptoms including nasal congestion, sneezing, eye itching and redness can develop within minutes of being outside if the wind is strong, or set in after hours in the outdoors.

With people spending more time than ever indoors due to the coronavirus, allergy symptoms may seem more intensive than usual. As mask wearing has become second nature, Knox says keeping your face covering on outdoors may help with symptoms, but eyes are also prone to reactions.

As such, people spending extended periods outside gardening or mowing the grass can benefit from wearing glasses or goggles.

"Wearing a mask and protective eye gear can help reduce the amount getting into the eyes, nose and airway," Knox says of pollen.

