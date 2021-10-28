Gundersen allergist urges keeping an eye on Halloween candy ingredients

Halloween is synonymous with candy, but for youth with allergies it can be tricky to keep track of which treats they can eat.

While full sized packaged foods come with nutrition and ingredient labels, making it easy to spot allergens like dairy, gluten, or nuts, the fun size versions commonly distributed on Halloween rarely contain a list of ingredients. In addition, the bite sized varieties may have slightly different formulations or processing facilities.

As such, Dr. Samantha Knox, allergist at Gundersen Health System, says it is important for parents, and -- if they are old enough to understand their allergies, youth -- be diligent in monitoring what is consumed.

"We always need to think about kids with food allergies and sensitivities or have a restricted diet," Knox says.

Candy should not be shared with other kids, as even if not eaten the packing could be affected if another child has residue on their fingers from eating an ingredient the child is allergic, too. This could cause skin irritation or reaction depending on the type of allergy, though likely not severe.

Children should wash their hands thoroughly before eating any of their treats. Labels for candies can be looked up online to make sure they are safe.

Community members looking to be inclusive of youth with allergies can consider giving out trinkets, and can identify their houses as candy-free or having alternatives by putting out a teal pumpkin in accordance with the Teal Pumpkin Project. If giving out both, trinkets should be kept in separate containers.

Parents or older kids should bring their EpiPen, inhaler or any other device or medication they need for an adverse reaction, and medical attention should be sought if the a child, including those not know to have allergies, experiences unexpected, severe, or lasting symptoms.

"Accidents do occur, and we want to make sure they have the right medication to use if they have reaction," Knox says.

Knox also urges schools and other entities hosting youth gatherings to be cognizant of allergens and plan accordingly.

Also important to consider are environmental allergens, Knox says, with some pollens and molds still circulating, smoke machines possibly operating, and cold air potentially exacerbating allergies. Children with asthma may also experience a flare up from being abruptly scared.

For more information on food allergens and the Teal Pumpkin Project, visit www.foodallergy.org.

