Gundersen among best in nation for patient experience

Gundersen Health System’s focus on exceptional patient care and experience is once again placing it in elite company.

Healthgrades has honored Gundersen’s La Crosse Hospital as a recipient of the 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award. This is the 15th consecutive year Gundersen has received this prestigious recognition.

Gundersen also received three significant honors for clinical care:

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery Award

Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award

Surgical Care Excellence Award

In order to be recognized by Healthgrades, hospitals must meet eligibility requirements for consideration, which, in addition to a number of survey responses, includes clinical performance thresholds. Gundersen La Crosse Hospital’s performance places it among the top 5% in the nation.

“We believe in providing high-quality care and services in every interaction while we focus on what matters most to each person. Gundersen staff dedication to understanding each patient and their unique story is quite special,” said Shannon Hulett, director, Gundersen Patient Experience. “It is wonderful to receive this level of recognition for the personalized experiences our staff provide to each person we serve.”

Healthgrades analyzes patient outcome data on 45 million+ Medicare medical claims records of the most recent three-year time period available for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide. No hospital can opt-in or opt-out of being evaluated, and no hospital pays to be evaluated. Healthgrades measures hospital performance based on patient outcomes. Their methodologies adjust for each patient’s risk factors, such as age, gender and medical condition.

Other select data includes patient survey data from Centers for Medical and Medicaid Services (CMS) and patient outcome data for all patients (all-payer data) from states that make their data available.