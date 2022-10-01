Gundersen among nation’s top hospitals for treatment of heart attack patients for third consecutive year

Gundersen Health System has received the American College of Cardiology’s National Cardiovascular Data Registry Chest Pain-MI Registry Performance Achievement Award for 2022. This is the third consecutive year Gundersen has been recognized for delivering the highest quality, patient-centered heart attack care. Gundersen is one of only 406 hospitals nationwide to receive this distinguished achievement.

The award recognizes Gundersen’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies Gundersen has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Warangkana Chokesuwattanaskul, MD, interventional cardiologist at Gundersen Health System, said of receiving this achievement three years in a row, “These awards are the token of our outstanding work with great collaborative teamwork. Our Priority One Heart Attack Program relies upon a high degree of collaboration between community hospitals, Gundersen Health System, Gundersen Heart Institute and EMS networks, including Ambulance and Air transportation. We are fortunate to have excellent assistance to transfer patients by skilled EMS via ambulance and air transport, as our teams work closely with 20 healthcare facilities and area field activations. Therefore, it is indeed a noteworthy achievement for everyone.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that almost 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year.