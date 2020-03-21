Gundersen announces it has developed COVID-19 tests
1 comment
alert top story

Gundersen announces it has developed COVID-19 tests

From the Coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak now that La Crosse County has reported 5 cases series
  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Steven M. Callister

Steven M. Callister

Gundersen Health System has developed a test that detects coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and is now able to determine the result of tests given to patients.

The Gundersen Medical Foundation’s Microbiology Research Laboratory developed the test based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements under the U.S. Federal Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization protocol.

Development of the test allows Gundersen to produce results for patients testing for COVID-19 in-house, which will reduce the wait time for test results, said Steven M. Callister, PhD, Microbiology Research Laboratory.

“Having the testing available in-house allows us to provide rapid turnaround test results, which is especially important when the patient is seriously ill or when rapid testing of close contacts are warranted,” Callister said.

This is a developing story. Return to lacrossetribune.com for updates.

1 comment
12
0
2
1
3

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News