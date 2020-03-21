Gundersen announces it has developed COVID-19 tests

Gundersen Health System has developed a test that detects coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and is now able to determine the result of tests given to patients.

The Gundersen Medical Foundation’s Microbiology Research Laboratory developed the test based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements under the U.S. Federal Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization protocol.

Development of the test allows Gundersen to produce results for patients testing for COVID-19 in-house, which will reduce the wait time for test results, said Steven M. Callister, PhD, Microbiology Research Laboratory.

“Having the testing available in-house allows us to provide rapid turnaround test results, which is especially important when the patient is seriously ill or when rapid testing of close contacts are warranted,” Callister said.

This is a developing story. Return to lacrossetribune.com for updates.

