Gundersen announces more vaccine options

Gundersen Health System announced Monday that patients will soon be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines during primary care appointments in family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics.

The vaccine will be available to patients during family medicine appointments at the Onalaska Clinic in early July before expanding to clinic appointments in La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Decorah, Winona and Waukon, along with the Ashley Wellness Center for Ashley Furniture employees and their family members.

Gundersen has provided more than 84,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people age 12 and older across its system, including more than 1,000 Pfizer vaccine doses to children ages 12 to 15. Nearly 41,000 people have been fully vaccinated at Gundersen locations.

Anyone age 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Gundersen. Patients under age 18 need parent or guardian consent in person or by calling the Gundersen scheduling line at 608-775-6829.

Walk-in vaccine appointments are available at the Gundersen Onalaska Clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) and Thursdays (Pfizer, Moderna). The Onalaska vaccine clinic is closed Wednesdays and Fridays.

