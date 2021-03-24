Gundersen appoints Andrea Hauser vice president of nursing and patient experience

Gundersen Health System has named Andrea Hauser, DNP, RN, CNL, as its vice president of nursing and patient experience. Hauser will oversee the intersection of high-quality care and exceptional patient experience.

Caledonia native Hauser started at Gundersen in 2002 as an intern and advanced to serve as a medical surgical nurse, nurse educator, clinical nurse leader and clinical manager. She most recently worked as director of Gundersen Nursing.

“I’ve always gravitated toward work that positively impacts our patients in broad, meaningful ways, especially where I am able to serve people who deliver care,” Hauser said. “This role allows me to partner with clinicians, nurses, clinical staff and many others to formally fold in patient experience.”

Mary Ellen McCartney, Gundersen chief human resources officer, says Hauser's "unified executive role is critical for health systems."

“Having Andrea’s strategic mind in place to lead our nursing and patient experience teams benefits our patients and our care teams,” McCartney says.