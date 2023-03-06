Audiologists with Gundersen Health welcomed their first patients to a remodeled space at the La Crosse campus Monday.

The remodeled space, also used by the oral surgery and otolaryngology -- or ear, nose and throat departments -- came after decades of planning, said Dr. Angela Manke, is section chair of the audiology department.

"We've always been able to have the benefit of state of the art technology here," said Manke, "but we wanted to match that with modern, accessible facilities. That was one area where we really felt we were lacking."

In the previous design, patients needed to walk up stairs to access the diagnostic testing booths. Now the booths are level with the hallway, which Manke said eliminates a tripping and mobility hazard. The diagnostic booths also feature more efficient systems to save test data.

In addition to the four diagnostic booths, the department has a room dedicated to testing patients for balance disorders and for testing newborns for hearing disorders and three rooms for hearing aid fittings and appointments.

"We see all age groups from infancy, so newborn stage, all up to over 100 years of age for a variety of hearing and vistibular imbalance disorders," said Manke. "Hearing aid technology is amazing now. We can do so much, but it's not the only thing we do in our field."

The department works closely with the ear, nose and throat and physical therapy departments, but also receives referrals related to neurology and medicine used to treat cancer.

Manke hopes the redesign will provide a fun and safe space for children, who are referred for multiple causes including speech delays and ear infections. Practitioners in the audiology department employ play audiology, or using toys and games to conduct hearing tests.

"Coming to the clinic, in and of itself is very scary. We try to have a very warm and inviting space, I feel it's so much brighter here," said Manke. "Our play audiometry, we've had that before, but it's just taken it to the next level for some of the fun interactive technology we can use into our testing process."

While the La Crosse campus underwent renovation last year, most Gundersen audiologists worked out of a renovated Onalaska clinic, which is now a full-time audiology hub with balance assessment equipment and four diagnostic test booths. Gundersen Health is expanding the number of audiology outreach clinics to eight to address growing need in the region, said Manke.

During Manke's 15 years with the audiology department, staffing more than doubled from four to nine providers.

"Not only are we a huge provider in the tri-state region for people coming here, they are coming out and seeing us, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, in satellite clinics," said Manke. "We want to take care of our patients and try to help that time delay that patients have had getting to see us. We're doing our best and having this space is hopefully going to help."

