Gundersen audiology doctors receive Patriot Award from U.S. Department of Defense

Two leaders in Gundersen's audiology department were awarded the Patriot Award Monday from the U.S. Department of Defense for helping a fellow doctor serve in the National Guard while practicing.

Drs. Milton Schmida and Brian Sieck, both heads of the audiology department at the hospital, received the award on Monday morning, in front of a packed room of other members in the department.

The two were nominated by fellow Gundersen audiologist Dr. Angela Manke, who has served as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves for nearly three years while also practicing audiology.

Schmida and Sieck, and other members of the department, were supportive in helping Manke maintain this commitment, helping her with patients and being flexible to allow her to make weekend trainings.

After her first training, she said, she had a meeting at the hospital shortly after, and had to show up in her training "greens."

"It's been an interesting few years getting to this point," she said.

But last February, Manke was mobilized to Fort Hood, Texas, a move that came sooner than she expected.

