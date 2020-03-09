Gundersen audiology doctors receive Patriot Award from U.S. Department of Defense

Two leaders in Gundersen's audiology department were awarded the Patriot Award Monday from the U.S. Department of Defense for helping a fellow doctor serve in the National Guard while practicing.
Drs. Milton Schmida and Brian Sieck, both heads of the audiology department at the hospital, received the award on Monday morning, in front of a packed room of other members in the department.
The two were nominated by fellow Gundersen audiologist Dr. Angela Manke, who has served as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves for nearly three years while also practicing audiology.
Schmida and Sieck, and other members of the department, were supportive in helping Manke maintain this commitment, helping her with patients and being flexible to allow her to make weekend trainings.
After her first training, she said, she had a meeting at the hospital shortly after, and had to show up in her training "greens."
"It's been an interesting few years getting to this point," she said.
But last February, Manke was mobilized to Fort Hood, Texas, a move that came sooner than she expected.
You have free articles remaining.
"When I said we're going to be mobilizing," Manke said to the department heads, "you took a breath and said, all right what do we gotta do?"
Manke served as the chief audiologist for a year in the readiness center at Fort Hood, which deploys the largest amount of soldiers in the U.S., about 50,000 annually.
"Under these two's leadership, we were able to get through the year," Manke said. "I couldn't have done that year without the support of my Gundersen family, who had my back."
The audiology team at Gundersen sent Manke and her family care packages, cards, kept Manke updated, as well as temporarily absorbed her projects and patients.
"I think you hit the nail on the head," Schmida said upon receiving the award, "it's thank you for your service, but for everyone in this room."
Sieck, who had served in the army in active duty himself, was nearly speechless when he received his award.
"We're glad you're back," he said.
Gundersen Health System was also awarded the Seven Seals Award, recognizing its support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.
"Under these two's leadership, we were able to get through the year. I couldn't have done that year without the support of my Gundersen family, who had my back."
Dr. Angela Manke, Gundersen audiologist