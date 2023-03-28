Great care and experience must always go together for patients and their families. Gundersen has once again been recognized for living this commitment at an expectational level.

Healthgrades has honored Gundersen’s La Crosse Hospital as a recipient of the 2023 Outstanding Patient Experience Award. This is the 16th consecutive year Gundersen has received this prestigious recognition.

Gundersen also received four significant honors for clinical care:

Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence

Joint Replacement Excellence Award

Wisconsin honor — Gastrointestinal Surgery

Wisconsin honor — Surgical Care

The Bellin Region also received several honors:

Outstanding Patient Experience Award

Patient Safety Excellence Award

America’s 50 Best Vascular Surgery

Wisconsin honor — Surgical Care

Bellin Health merged with Gundersen Health System in late 2022.

Healthgrades evaluates patient experience based on nine measures, using data collected from surveys of the hospital’s own patients. Hospitals in the top 15% are recognized as Outstanding Patient Experience Award recipients.

“Reaching this level of patient experience recognition for this length of time is evidence of our commitment to connecting with each patient we serve, as well as their loved ones,” said Shannon Hulett., Gundersen director of Patient Experience. “Comments from our patients about their experiences contribute to how our care teams fulfill our mission. Their grateful words are filled with reflections of exceptional clinical care delivered in a manner that values and centers on their unique story and most important needs.”