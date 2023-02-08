The Governor’s Health Equity Council on Jan. 26 released its recommendations for improving the health of state residents, with Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health representatives among those contributing to the plan.

The report, "Building a Better Wisconsin: Investing in the Health and Well-being of Wisconsinites," outlines 20 recommendations based on data and examination of social determinants of health, as well as approaches to implementing them.

"Every family deserves to have access to the supports and services needed to thrive,” said Department of Children and Families secretary Emilie Amundson. "But we know that is not a reality for every family in Wisconsin. Thanks to robust data and the lived experience of individuals from across the state, the recommendations in this report offer a comprehensive approach that puts families and children at the center of policy and program transformation."

Established under Gov. Tony Evers’ Executive Order 17, the council of 31 members -- a diverse group of different ages, sexes, cultural backgrounds, ethnicities, geographies and jobs -- was tasked with developing a comprehensive plan to address health equity, with an executive summary released in April 2022.

"This plan is designed to create a brighter future for all Wisconsinites. It is built with a vision for a stronger, more robust Wisconsin that recognizes, appreciates and values our commonalities and differences. And to reach that goal, we must be inclusive, fair and just,” said council chair Gina Green-Harris of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. "We must be willing to challenge the status quo to transform policies and practices that we know continue to be obstacles for the most vulnerable citizens who have been historically, and continue to be, excluded from accessing opportunities that will allow them to be as healthy as possible."

Areas of focus included health and community services, education and housing, family-sustaining fiscal policy and justice and governance, within them addressing issues such as quality of care, peer support, economic opportunity, access to technology and climate change.

"In Wisconsin, we have an overall population health issue that continues to be worsened because of stark disparities in health outcomes based on race, ethnicity, income, education or zip code" said council vice chairperson Dr. Michelle Robinson, director of the state Department of Health Services Office of Health Equity.

The process for the council, says Sandy Brekke, senior consultant for Gundersen's Office of Population Health, "was looking at what was working in different parts of the state and how to accelerate that and what are the levers that need to be pulled. But a lot of it is new stuff -- things people have been digging at for a really long time in getting to health equity."

Brekke and Andrea Werner, senior vice president of Bellin Health -- the two hospitals are undergoing a merger -- were each selected for the council and worked on different categories, including the community health worker facet for Brekke and minimum wage increases for Werner.

"In coming together, both Bellin and Gunderson invested in supporting Sandy and I going down this journey with the state of Wisconsin and thinking about really inviting, engaging and empowering all people to lead their healthiest lives," says Werner. "And I think that I think that says a lot about the organization."

Werner, who has a master's degree in social work, emphasizes viewing health with a "triple aim," with the top point population health and inviting, engaging and empowering every individual to live their healthiest life. The bottom points include affordability of health care and quality and experience.

"If not everybody has a fair and just opportunity in leading their healthiest life, it can become very costly," says Werner. One example is access to affordable, nutritious foods. Healthy diet, she notes, is a preventative measure for ailments such as heart disease and diabetes.

From a financial aspect, health problems are costly to the state, to employers and to individuals, who may need to pay large out-of-pocket sums.

"I think that it was very important that health care organizations sat at the table of the council because we engage with people through every stage of their lives, from birth all the way through end-of-life and we have an opportunity to identify and recognize opportunities to create a fair and just Wisconsin for people to achieve their ultimate health and well being," says Werner. "It's our privilege to be able to to do this work."

Bellin a few years ago began an initiative to ensure 100% of its employees earned a not minimum wage but a living wage, which is calculated based on number of household members and full-time workers in the home, average expenses for things such as food and utilities and taxes in their state.

In Wisconsin, minimum wage is currently $7.25, and a living wage for a two-adult, two-child household, with both adults working full time, is $25.20 an hour each.

Bellin in this area, Werner says, "is walking the walk," and as a member of the minimum wage council subgroup, as well as the earning income tax subgroup, she is looking to help "put some precious resources into the hands of the right people so that they can procure what they need to be safe, to be healthy, to thrive and again to live their healthiest lives."

The goal in the minimum wage subgroup, per the Building a Better Wisconsin report, is to, over the next three years, increase the amount in stages to $10.15, indexed to inflation, with the goal of eventually achieving a $15 an hour minimum wage.

At present, around 8% of people who identify as Non-Hispanic white in Wisconsin live in poverty, compared with 30% of those who identify as Black, 25% of those who identify as Native American, 20% of those who identify as Hispanic, and 15% of those who identify as Asian.

About 10.6% of rural Wisconsin residents live in poverty.

Under the earned income tax umbrella, the goal is to extend eligibility to adults without dependent children, increase the credit for households with children and allow spouses who are survivors of domestic violence to claim the credit regardless of marital status.

Brekke put forth the community health worker proposal as La Crosse, through Great Rivers Pathways Community Hub, already has community health workers "on the ground."

"It is really an incredible link between health care and communities -- the workforce is hired from the community, by neighborhoods for those neighborhoods so they already have the trust in people," says Brekke. "We are seeing really incredible results."

The recommendation, Brekke says, is to accelerate and grow the program and develop a standard curriculum to make the workforce sustainable and reimbursable. Wisconsin currently has one of the lowest numbers of community health workers in the U.S., with 350 total. Some 25 counties in the state do not have a community health worker at present.

Through a pilot program on dental pain protocols, La Crosse was provided a dental health coordinator who has been helping people with BadgerCare obtain access to dental services. The dental health for children facet of the health equity plan is to provide Wisconsin Medicaid program reimbursement for services provided by a community dental health coordinator to children enrolled in Medicaid.

According to the council report, Wisconsin ranks last in the country in providing preventive dental services to children enrolled in Medicaid.

In some facets of the overall plan, the first step was simply forming a council, such as with addressing safety and health of those who are transgender. The council will conduct trainings and analysis, and develop recommendations to "address the unique health and social needs of transgender persons," per the report.

Over 19,000 Wisconsinites are transgender, the report says, and "through community input on this recommendation, community members made clear the challenges transgender individuals face in securing jobs, stable and safe housing, patient-centered health care and government services, including those necessary for updating names, birth certificates, passports, health insurance and other forms."

When it comes to health outcomes, and who has access to care, says Brekke, "Sometimes things are so big, we don't know where to start. (We needed to) create a council that can really dig deep into some of these inequalities for those who are identifying as transgender."

Other areas examined in the report include postpartum medicaid eligibility, family planning and emergency services for immigrant populations, employment of people formerly incarcerated and tuition waivers for enrolled members of Wisconsin tribal nations.

Gundersen has already began looking at some of these points, having around a year ago established a new diversity, equity and inclusion department which currently is in the planning stages of a comprehensive strategy to close the health disparities gap while "fostering belonging amongst patients, families, staff, and all communities" served by Gundersen entities.

Work Brekke and others did on the health equity council is also being reviewed by Gundersen to look at addressing the recommendations both through internal processes and community partnerships.

With the report released just over a week ago, at present Werner says her "No. 1 job is to inspire people to be curious and learn more about this. Knowledge is power and when people can read that report and become informed, it will ignite in them a call to action in terms of how they too can support these initiatives, because ... it's not like you write a report and they happen. There's going to be a lot of work."

Adds Werner, "Together is how we will get this done in the state of Wisconsin. This is not democratic versus republican -- (it's about) the residents of our state and offering everyone a fair and just opportunity to live their healthiest lives."

To view the full report, visit https://dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p03236a.pdf.

