Gundersen birth numbers trending up despite drop in local, national rates

Birth rates are declining nationwide, but Gundersen Health System has been delivering more babies than ever, with 2021 on pace to match or beat 2020s record number.
While some anticipated the coronavirus pandemic would lead to a baby boom, births in the U.S. fell 4% last year, according to the CDC. At 3,605,201 babies born in 2020, births are the lowest in over 40 years.
In contrast, Gundersen in La Crosse, which assisted with 1,660 births last year, a high for the hospital, has seen deliveries at its facility trending up in recent years, with an over 6% increase from 2017-2020. In La Crosse County as a whole, however, births are down 7%.
Less than halfway into the year, Gundersen is already seeing high birth rates, with close to 500 patients -- up to 165 each month -- due to deliver between June and August. June is primed to be a record month for the hospital. Mayo Clinic Health System did not release its total birth numbers for 2020 at the close of the year, but did report June of the that year accounted for 11% of births.
So far at Gundersen in 2021, 18 sets of twins have been delivered, with five sets in May alone, four of them in a single week. In 2020, the hospital had 34 sets of twins and one set of triplets total.
In matching the national trend, Gundersen has seen fewer teen pregnancies, with birth rates in the U.S. among females 15 to 19 down 8% from 2019, a record low at 15.3 births per 1,000. That number is also down 75% from just two decades ago.
Births locally have risen among women in their late 20s to early 30s, says Christina Flisram, administrative director for Gundersen's OB-GYN department, and the same is occurring across the U.S. In 2020, the provisional birth rates for women 25 to 29 and 30 to 34 were 90 and 94.8 per 1,000, respectively, compared to 62.8 for those age 20 to 24.
With Gundersen the largest hospital in La Crosse, delivery counts are naturally higher than other facilities. The increase in rates at the hospital itself, Flisram says, may be due in part to the rise in high-risk pregnant patients. Gundersen has the only level III neonatal intensive care unit in the La Crosse area, and its maternal fetal medicine specialists undergo additional years of training to handle high risk or complicated pregnancies.
"Our staff really does a great job throughout (each) pregnancy journey," says Dr. Shannan Stephens, chair of Gundersen's OBG-YN department. "Everyone has always realized throughout it's always a fluid environment."
Patients appreciate the close-to-home care Gundersen offers, Flisram says, and while the pandemic has made pregnancy and hospital stays more stressful for many expectant and new moms, Flisram says the staff "supports patients even if things can't go as planned." Patients, Stephens says, were very understanding of coronavirus safety precautions, such as limited visitors, and some even felt it "took some pressure off them" to have to let in flocks of family to see the new addition.
"Our staff have done a really nice job supporting our patients, especially when things aren't going as they envisioned," says Flisram. "Trying to be there for these patients and get them through this journey is their No. 1 priority so everyone is safe and healthy."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
