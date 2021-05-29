Gundersen birth numbers trending up despite drop in local, national rates

Birth rates are declining nationwide, but Gundersen Health System has been delivering more babies than ever, with 2021 on pace to match or beat 2020s record number.

While some anticipated the coronavirus pandemic would lead to a baby boom, births in the U.S. fell 4% last year, according to the CDC. At 3,605,201 babies born in 2020, births are the lowest in over 40 years.

In contrast, Gundersen in La Crosse, which assisted with 1,660 births last year, a high for the hospital, has seen deliveries at its facility trending up in recent years, with an over 6% increase from 2017-2020. In La Crosse County as a whole, however, births are down 7%.

Less than halfway into the year, Gundersen is already seeing high birth rates, with close to 500 patients -- up to 165 each month -- due to deliver between June and August. June is primed to be a record month for the hospital. Mayo Clinic Health System did not release its total birth numbers for 2020 at the close of the year, but did report June of the that year accounted for 11% of births.

So far at Gundersen in 2021, 18 sets of twins have been delivered, with five sets in May alone, four of them in a single week. In 2020, the hospital had 34 sets of twins and one set of triplets total.

