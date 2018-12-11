Try 1 month for 99¢

Gundersen Health System’s annual Wrapping the Community in Warmth blanket drive is underway and runs through Friday.

The event, sponsored by Gundersen’s nursing department and Gundersen Partners, helps local organizations throughout the tri-state region, including The Salvation Army, New Horizons, Place of Grace, La Crosse County Human Services, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp., St. Clare Health Mission and Bluff County Family Resources.

Donors can drop off new or handmade blankets at the following locations:

  • Lobby of Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse
  • Gundersen La Crosse Clinic lobby
  • East Building Lobby
  • Gundersen Onalaska Clinic, lower level
  • Gundersen Onalaska Support Services Building lobby

For more information, call the nursing department at 608-775-7341.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.