Gundersen Health System’s annual Wrapping the Community in Warmth blanket drive is underway and runs through Friday.
The event, sponsored by Gundersen’s nursing department and Gundersen Partners, helps local organizations throughout the tri-state region, including The Salvation Army, New Horizons, Place of Grace, La Crosse County Human Services, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp., St. Clare Health Mission and Bluff County Family Resources.
Donors can drop off new or handmade blankets at the following locations:
- Lobby of Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse
- Gundersen La Crosse Clinic lobby
- East Building Lobby
- Gundersen Onalaska Clinic, lower level
- Gundersen Onalaska Support Services Building lobby
For more information, call the nursing department at 608-775-7341.
