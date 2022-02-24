Gundersen breaking ground next month on Tri-County Hospital

Gundersen Health System next month will break ground on Gundersen Tri-County Hospital, with the new facility and updated clinic serving the Whitehall, Blair and Independence area.

The new building, designed by GROTH Design Group and being built by Kraus Anderson construction, will replace the current hospital, which was erected 60 years ago. Kraus Anderson previously managed construction on several Gundersen projects, including the Legacy, Heritage and Behavioral Health buildings in La Crosse.

Gundersen Tri-County Hospital will be a two-story, 69,000 square foot facility with private patient rooms, a trauma center, helipad landing zone, ER, imaging, lab, pharmacy, surgical, dietary, rehabilitation and transitional care. A new ambulance and maintenance building will also be built on the site, and the current clinic will be remodeled.

Construction will begin in March with an estimated completion date of fall 2023.

