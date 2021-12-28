Gundersen breaks daily COVID testing record, Mayo sees increase in demand

Local hospitals saw a spike in COVID-19 testing numbers Monday, with Gundersen Health System breaking its previous daily record and Mayo Clinic Health System coming close to its peak day total.

Gundersen's drive-thru testing lab had marked a previous single day high on Nov. 29 at 536 tests, and this past week broke that record by around 100 on three separate days. On Dec. 20, tests topped out at 624, followed by 649 on Dec. 22 and 666 on Dec. 27. Despite the lab being open for a half day only on Dec. 23, 481 patients were still tested.

Mayo's testing site administered 480 tests Monday, just under the near 500 daily record. Testing rates have risen steadily since July, with around 1,700 to 2,000 tests per week in late fall and early winter.

Gundersen has seen numbers over quadruple in the last six months, administering 2,286 tests total the month of June and 10,645 in November. As of mid-day Tuesday, 10,789 tests had been given in December, including nearly 4,000 in the last 8.5 days alone.

The rise in COVID test demand is being felt nationwide, with long lines and short supply. Contributing to testing surges are the eruption of the highly contagious omicron variant, which has led to sharp increases in case rates, and the holiday season, with people testing due to exposure or out of precaution prior to or after visiting with relatives or traveling.

"There are definitely many factors in play," says Megan Eddy, nurse administrator at Mayo and lead for primary care testing. "Last year a lot of people chose to forgo holiday gatherings and coming into another year its very hard to do that again and not see family, so that definitely could be part of it. We have omicron, and we also have flu right now, and it's very hard to distinguish (between flu and COVID symptoms) so people have to be tested."

Keith Frye, clinical operations director of lab services at Gundersen, says some people are coming for testing for work clearance, including Gundersen staff testing, or due to being a close contact, but many who come through are "very ill."

Gundersen's drive though lab can accommodate around 75 vehicles per hour, and to allow staff to have succificent breaks and cut down on patient wait times -- on Monday, vehicles were backed up, with waits of two to three hours -- Gundersen is temporarily limiting daily testing. For the time being, 600 appointments will be allowed daily Monday through Friday, and 300 on holidays or weekends.

On Tuesday, the first day the cap was in place, wait times at Gundersen had dropped to 15 to 30 minutes, Frye says. Patients should still be prepared for a possible longer wait.

Mayo is currently not putting a cap on daily tests, says Eddy.

"At this point we are doing everything we can do to meet the demand. We have not talked about capping yet, but if numbers continue we may have to," Eddy says. "But we understand the downstream effect -- if we cap today, tomorrow is just going to be busier. So we are trying to do everything we can to accommodate those who truly need testing in the moment."

Results from Mayo are usually available 24 to 72 hours after testing. Gundersen generally has results in 14 hours but wait times could be 24-48 hours.

"Our hospital lab is knocking it out of the park with getting those samples tested," Frye says. Gundersen purchased an additional analyzer in fall 2021, which has helped speed up processing times. Gundersen's lab at the La Crosse hospital processes COVID tests taken from all Gundersen sites, and in November processed over 15,000 tests.

"The bottleneck is the collection piece -- we have the staff and the capacity to run more tests, but you can't collect more than 600 to 650 per day in the (drive-thru) building," Frye says.

Gundersen's drive-thru lab, 1207 Mulberry Lane, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. Those coming for COVID testing must be prescreened via the MyChart online patient portal or by calling the Gundersen COVID Nurse Line at 608-775-4465. Upon arrival at the drive-thru site, patients should call the number posted on the signage.

Mayo's testing site, at the corner of 10th and Market, is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To register, use the Mayo Clinic App ( https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid19 ), Patient Online Services or call the Mayo COVID nurse telephone line at 507-293-9525. Walk-in appointments are not accepted.

Antigen testing is available for free at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Cartwright Center, with operating hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The service is closed for the holidays through Jan. 2. To register, visit https://www.wihealthconnect.com/

The La Crosse County Health Department will offer free PCR testing from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at the Health and Human Services building parking lot, 300 Fourth St. N. Register at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/

For more information on local COVID testing sites, visit https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/testing-information

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

