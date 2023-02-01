Gundersen breaks ground on Elroy clinic

Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics broke ground on its new clinic in Elroy on Feb. 1.

A facility years in the making, it will provide patients with a comfortable, modern space to deliver the care they’ve come to expect in their neighborhood. It will be located at the corner of Main and Franklin streets.

The new clinic, which will replace the current one at 1705 Omaha St., will not only improve the patient experience, but it will enhance the economic health of the downtown area and surrounding community.

“This project has been very exciting from the decision to build downtown, to being selected for grant funding from the Department of Administration Healthcare Infrastructure grant, to now breaking ground on the clinic building,” said Kristie McCoic, administrator at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics. “It has been a wonderful partnership with the city of Elroy and a wonderful example of how healthcare can impact economic development in a community.”

The facility will be state of the art and the first within Gundersen Health System to eventually become 100% energy independent – meaning it will produce all the energy is consumes on site using geothermal and rooftop solar technology.

It’ll include 10 exam rooms, a procedure room, a lab, and off-street parking, as well as a retail telepharmacy, in partnership with Peterson Pharmacy – also the first of its kind within Gundersen. Additionally, the clinic will feature a community room with after-hours access, available for local organizations to use for meetings and events.

Construction is expected to take nine months, and the facility should be done by the end of 2023.

