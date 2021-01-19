Gundersen buys part of former CenturyLink building

“We believe there are opportunities to move some of our (Gundersen) staff over there,” Rathgaber said. “Space is always an issue (for Gundersen in La Crosse) because we keep growing.” Becoming part owner of the building “was just too good an opportunity to pass up,” he said.

Rathgaber had no prediction on how many, or when, Gundersen employees might move into the former CenturyLink building. “We’ll do in-depth planning,” he said. And if Gundersen owns more space than it ends up using for its own employees, that could be rented to other businesses.

“There has been an ongoing interest in working with Gundersen as we share the value of creating positive impact, not only for our own organizations, but for our families and our communities,” Weber said. “This opportunity is a positive investment into the community, building businesses and creating job growth. Future plans on space utilization are still in development.”

Weber said one of his businesses, Weber Health Logistics, already occupies part of one floor in the former CenturyLink building and soon will occupy the entire floor.