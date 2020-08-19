Gundersen cardiologist offers thoughts on study suggesting COVID-19 may cause lingering cardiac consequences

With COVID-19 less than a year in existence, and present in the Coulee Region less than six months, little is known about the long-term effects of the virus.
While it would seem most likely for respiratory symptoms to linger for months or even years post-recovery, a recent report out of Germany implies patients may suffer cardiovascular consequences from the coronavirus, with more than three quarters of those in the 100-person study experiencing cardiac involvement and more than half left with ongoing myocardial inflammation.
"I'm not surprised at all (about) this study because COVID-19 is not just about infection but also about inflammation, which can impact multiple organs," says cardiologist Dr. Warangkana Chokesuwattanaskul of Gundersen Health System.
The study, released by JAMA Cardiology in late July, evaluated COVID-19 recoverees, as identified by the University Hospital of Frankfurt registry.
Of those who underwent the cardiovascular magnetic response (CMR) imaging and measuring of cardiac biomarkers (substances released into the blood when the heart is damaged or stressed), 53% were male and 47% female, all with a median age of 49.
On average, the patients were 71 days from diagnosis when they underwent the study, with 67% of the participants having recovered from home, including 18 individuals who were asymptomatic and 49 with mild to moderate symptoms.
Of the 33 individuals studied who were hospitalized due to the coronavirus, two were on mechanical ventilator support and 28 received some form of oxygen supplementation.
During hospitalization, blood marker tests revealed 15 individuals had high-sensitivity troponin T levels -- which may indicate acute myocardial infarction -- of 13.9 picograms/mL.
At the time of the study, levels of 13.9 pg/mL or higher were recorded in five individuals. Per the study, values above the 99th percentile (13.9 pg/mL) counted as a significant increase.
The unit of pg/mL is equivalent to that of nanograms/liter, and according to Chokesuwattanaskul, a normal high-sensitivity troponin T level is 10 ng/L or less for females, and 15 ng/L or less for males.
Comparisons made with age and gender matched control groups, comprised of 50 volunteers in good health and 57 with matched risk factors, found the recovered COVID-19 patients had lower left ventricular ejection fraction, higher left ventricle volumes, higher left ventricle mass, and raised myocardial native T1 and T2 (time parameters that distinguish normal and abnormal myocardial tissues).
"Taken together, we demonstrate cardiac involvement in 78 patients and ongoing myocardial inflammation in 60 patients with recent COVID-19 illness, independent of preexisting conditions, severity and overall course of the acute illness, and the time from the original diagnosis. These findings indicate the need for ongoing investigation of the long-term cardiovascular consequences of COVID-19," the study says.
The number of those affected, Chokesuwattanaskul says, is higher than she would have expected, but cautions the study is not only very small but does not include patients 18 or younger or those of multiple ethnicities.
In addition, she says, "several patients in this study had new or persistent symptoms, thus expectedly increasing the likelihood of positive CMR findings."
Chokesuwattanaskul also notes the need to perform the tests on patients who are currently positive for COVID-19.
"The interesting part is even two or three months after recovery you still see the inflammation in the heart muscle," Chokesuwattanaskul says. "It makes you wonder what would happen during active infection."
The inflammation level, she says, would likely be elevated while the patient is combatting the virus, and continue to lower as recovery progresses. Those with preexisting conditions or the elderly are also more susceptible to severe effects.
"Each individual person is going to react to the infection differently. ... We don't exactly know in the short term or the long term what COVID can do to the cardiovascular system," Chokesuwattanaskul says, noting, "Correlation between myocardial inflammation on CMR and cardiovascular consequences or outcomes requires future investigation."
Chokesuwattanaskul emphasizes the importance of taking the recommended COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing, wearing a face covering in public, sanitation and hand hygiene. She anticipates more studies on the cardiac effects of the virus.
"The more patients in the study, the better we can determine prognosis and what we should do differently for patients with COVID-19," she says.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
