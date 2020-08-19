Gundersen cardiologist offers thoughts on study suggesting COVID-19 may cause lingering cardiac consequences

The number of those affected, Chokesuwattanaskul says, is higher than she would have expected, but cautions the study is not only very small but does not include patients 18 or younger or those of multiple ethnicities.

In addition, she says, "several patients in this study had new or persistent symptoms, thus expectedly increasing the likelihood of positive CMR findings."

Chokesuwattanaskul also notes the need to perform the tests on patients who are currently positive for COVID-19.

"The interesting part is even two or three months after recovery you still see the inflammation in the heart muscle," Chokesuwattanaskul says. "It makes you wonder what would happen during active infection."

The inflammation level, she says, would likely be elevated while the patient is combatting the virus, and continue to lower as recovery progresses. Those with preexisting conditions or the elderly are also more susceptible to severe effects.

"Each individual person is going to react to the infection differently. ... We don't exactly know in the short term or the long term what COVID can do to the cardiovascular system," Chokesuwattanaskul says, noting, "Correlation between myocardial inflammation on CMR and cardiovascular consequences or outcomes requires future investigation."