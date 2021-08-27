Gundersen celebrates "Pink Friday" in support of breast cancer patients, research

A beloved teen movie coined the expression, “On Wednesdays we wear pink,” but at Gundersen Health System Friday was the day for the rosy hue.

Aug. 27 marked Gundersen’s first Pink Friday, a sign of support for breast cancer patients and initiatives, which will be held annually. From shirts to surgical masks, pink was the fashion.

“Its an outward expression of support for breast cancer research and what we do here at Gundersen,” says Tia Sneath, special events program coordinator.

Everyone from patient support to nurses to operating room employees participated, Sneath says, noting, “You cannot walk down the hallway without seeing someone in some form of pink.”

Pink Day was celebrated across all Gundersen locations, with some sites decorating their offices or areas in pink as well.

Breast cancer survivor Margie Mason, recipient of Gundersen Medical Foundation’s 2018 Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care Paula J. Tower Memorial Award, was volunteering at the La Crosse hospital Friday, and Sneath says she expressed it was “cool to see her care team and people she doesn’t even know around the hospital get involved in something like this.”