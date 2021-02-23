Gundersen celebrating "Thank a Resident Day"

Gundersen Medical Foundation is celebrating its residents and fellows this week in honor of Thank a Resident Day on Feb. 16.
Teaching hospitals nationwide are recognizing the occasion, founded in 2018 by the Gold Humanism Honor Society in appreciation of those working on the frontlines of patient care and expanding their knowledge of the field of medicine.
“We are fortunate to have a great culture of education at Gundersen,” says Dr. Greg Thompson, director of the Gundersen Medical Education. “I am thankful for all that our residents and fellows contribute to that culture and the care of our patients and communities. Most notable are the many contributions they made to the frontline care of our patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Gundersen currently has 14 resident and fellowship programs with 100 members who play vital roles in patient care and safety, quality improvement and academic advancement. Throughout the coronavirus crisis, these individuals have offered emotional support to patients as visitor restrictions tightened while their skills and contributions strengthened hospital operations.
Many residents and fellows experienced delays in their elective rotations as they assisted on the frontlines, and worked longer and more intensive hours to support the demanding hospital efforts.
“It is important for us to recognize all our residents and fellows contribute to our patients and their families, our organization and our communities,” said Thompson. “We also have a responsibility to care for those caring for our patients, and gratitude is a great opportunity to express that care.”
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.