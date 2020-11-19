Gundersen CEO, infection specialist implore community members not to hold group holiday celebrations

As local COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, Gundersen Health System infection specialist Megan Meller and CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber are imploring the community to alter their holiday plans this year, an ask they know is difficult yet crucial in slowing the spread.
The pandemic, says Rathgaber, has "breached emergency levels in Gundersen Health System’s service areas," with cases surging, hospitals reaching capacity and staff shortages resulting from coronavirus illness or quarantines.
Gundersen as of Wednesday had over 50 COVID-19 patients at its La Crosse location alone, while Mayo Clinic Health System reported around 30. The most recent metrics from the Coulee COVID 19 Collaborative put new hospitalization rate in the red at 27.1 per 100,000 per day.
“Who to care for, who gets the resources that they need to survive -- those are extremely difficult decisions to make and ones we want to avoid. We are prepared to make them if we have to, but this is the time to act so we do not have to make these very difficult, tragic decisions,” Rathgaber said.
Since spring, local health experts have called for masking, distancing and hand hygiene, and during previous holidays, such as the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekend, asked community members to keep celebrations small. But for Thanksgiving and, most likely Christmas, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah, the request is being heightened to exclude all non-household members from uniting in person.
"Gundersen recognizes how difficult it will be for families not to open their homes this holiday season," the institution said in a release. "But if we don’t practice proven safety measures like masking, distancing and hand hygiene, we risk continued school closures, continued economic impact on locally owned businesses, postponed or cancelling important surgeries and appointments, depleted beds and staff to care for people who need immediate care and preventable deaths."
Meller in a video message on Gundersen's website spoke emotionally about the toll the pandemic is taking on her, her colleagues, and the hospital as a whole. Meller's day doesn't end after a 12 hour shift -- she is frequently awoken by calls regarding emergent COVID-19 situations that require her expertise.
Her duties extend to alerting the state when a coronavirus patient dies, and she notes, " I'm heartbroken that I have to report to the state that someone died from COVID-19 in our hospital without loved ones by their side. I can't leave COVID-19 at work anymore."
"We're working tirelessly around the clock," Meller said. "I'm not just an infection specialist -- I'm a daughter, a granddaughter a friend, a sister, and I'm terrified what would happen if my special needs brother or my elderly grandparents got COVID-19 because I don't think the ending would be that well.
"So I am begging you, tasking you, challenging you guys to continue wearing face masks, to social distance and during the holiday season I strongly, strongly ask you to reconsider visiting your grandparents or family during the holidays. I know its hard...one of my favorite things about the holidays is getting together with friends and family and loved ones but now is not the time to do that."
"The only way to make sure everyone has a happy and healthy outcome is to socially distance," Meller said. "Please stay home for the holidays. Wear a face mask. Now is when it counts. Be a hero. Please stay home."
