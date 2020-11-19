Gundersen CEO, infection specialist implore community members not to hold group holiday celebrations

"Gundersen recognizes how difficult it will be for families not to open their homes this holiday season," the institution said in a release. "But if we don’t practice proven safety measures like masking, distancing and hand hygiene, we risk continued school closures, continued economic impact on locally owned businesses, postponed or cancelling important surgeries and appointments, depleted beds and staff to care for people who need immediate care and preventable deaths."

Meller in a video message on Gundersen's website spoke emotionally about the toll the pandemic is taking on her, her colleagues, and the hospital as a whole. Meller's day doesn't end after a 12 hour shift -- she is frequently awoken by calls regarding emergent COVID-19 situations that require her expertise.

Her duties extend to alerting the state when a coronavirus patient dies, and she notes, " I'm heartbroken that I have to report to the state that someone died from COVID-19 in our hospital without loved ones by their side. I can't leave COVID-19 at work anymore."

"We're working tirelessly around the clock," Meller said. "I'm not just an infection specialist -- I'm a daughter, a granddaughter a friend, a sister, and I'm terrified what would happen if my special needs brother or my elderly grandparents got COVID-19 because I don't think the ending would be that well.