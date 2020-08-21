Gundersen certified nurse midwifery program celebrates 45 years, is state's longest such program

The program was also awarded best-practice status for its success rate for vaginal birth after cesarean section (VBAC). Some practices, Connely notes, won't offer a trial of labor for mothers who underwent the procedure during a previous pregnancy.

With vaginal births typically resulting in shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery and lower infection rates, they are the safest option for most, and certified nurse midwife Amy Belling-Dunn of Gundersen says, "Our team is passionate about providing compassionate, safe, evidence-based care to women during labor and birth. We encourage women to be mobile and upright during labor and to use various positions which can help labor progress naturally. We also encourage women to be patient at the end of pregnancy and to wait for labor to start on its own and induce labor only if medically indicated."

Connely says the midwives are "very well supported" by their OBGYN colleagues, who "allow us to give (mothers) the time to progress."

"We work with women to really support their goals in labor," Connely says.