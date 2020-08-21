Gundersen certified nurse midwifery program celebrates 45 years, is state's longest such program

In 1975, Gundersen Health System kicked off its midwife service with a single certified nurse. Decades later, the program is going strong, with a regional staff of 15 and the honor of being the state's longest continuously running midwifery program.
This September, the Gundersen certified nurse midwifery program will celebrate its 45th anniversary and the countless babies its providers have welcomed into the world, with about half of recent vaginal births in Gundersen's locations region-wide attended by midwives.
With Gundersen's La Crosse hospital alone facilitating nearly 1,700 births in 2019, the midwives, all of whom are also registered nurses, stay busy yet maintain the attentiveness and professionalism that earn them the respect of so many moms-to-be.
By their sides at appointments pre-labor, guiding them through the delivery process and there after the birth to offer breast-feeding assistance, resources for postpartum depression or contraception counseling, patients develop a deep trust and appreciation for the midwives.
"We do the full scope," says Angela Connely, a certified nurse midwife at Gundersen since 2007. "...Definitely my favorite part is being with the women and their families. (Being a midwife) truly doesn't feel like work -- it's an honor and such a privilege."
The late Dr. Jerome Gundersen was a founder of the midwife program, and assisted in drafting the original legislation defining the licensure and certification requirements of midwifery, according to his obituary.
Linda Hirsh, who became the program's second midwife in 1977, joining Cindy Delano, cherished her 37 years at the hospital, calling the midwives a team and noting the OBGYNs saw them not as "competitors" but partners, working together to "do the best for the families that we served."
"What we're all after is a healthy mother and a healthy baby and a satisfying experience," Hirsh says.
A smooth, healthy delivery, of course, is priority one, and the Gundersen certified nurse midwifery program has been recognized for its "excellence in care," named a 2016 Best Practice by the The American College of Nurse Midwives.
Gundersen received top honors in three out of eight categories for a practice overseeing more than 500 births annually. That year, Gundersen was first in the nation for lowest primary Cesarean delivery rate, second in the nation for highest spontaneous vaginal birth rate (birth without use of drugs or labor inducement techniques) and third in the nation for least number of third- and fourth-degree lacerations, the most severe forms of vaginal tearing during childbirth.
In 2019, Gundersen's program, which has 10 midwives working in the La Crosse and Onalaska hospitals and five more in other regional locations, had a primary cesarean rate of 6.4%, which is more than three times less than the national average of approximately 22%.
The program was also awarded best-practice status for its success rate for vaginal birth after cesarean section (VBAC). Some practices, Connely notes, won't offer a trial of labor for mothers who underwent the procedure during a previous pregnancy.
With vaginal births typically resulting in shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery and lower infection rates, they are the safest option for most, and certified nurse midwife Amy Belling-Dunn of Gundersen says, "Our team is passionate about providing compassionate, safe, evidence-based care to women during labor and birth. We encourage women to be mobile and upright during labor and to use various positions which can help labor progress naturally. We also encourage women to be patient at the end of pregnancy and to wait for labor to start on its own and induce labor only if medically indicated."
Connely says the midwives are "very well supported" by their OBGYN colleagues, who "allow us to give (mothers) the time to progress."
"We work with women to really support their goals in labor," Connely says.
Unfortunately, during the coronavirus pandemic some of those plans have been forced to change. Women often have a vision of what their birth will look like -- loved ones in the delivery and waiting rooms, a crowd of people coming in with flowers and balloons -- and there has been some disappointment.
Water births are not currently being offered as a COVID-19 precaution, visitors are restricted aside from a support person, and staff are donning full personal protective equipment.
But despite the regulations and inability for the patients to see the midwives smile behind their masks, they are doing everything they can to make the moms feel both celebrated and at ease.
"Even with all the (coronavirus precautions), it's still such an intimate experience. Women are finding during a really difficult time that giving birth is really such a gift," says Connely, describing labor as a beautiful time in life and noting, "There is no greater joy than 'catching' a sweet baby and then handing them to their mom or parents."
Connely praises the midwives before her who "paved the way" for the longstanding success of Gundersen's program, and says the current and future midwives have the "huge responsibility to keep this practice going. And I think we will. We have such a strong, well-supported practice."
Hirsh is glad to see the program going strong, and holds fond memories.
"Delivering the baby was fantastic," Hirsh says. "I often thought to myself, "I get to witness miracles every day, and isn't that amazing?"
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
