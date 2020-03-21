Gundersen changing some appointments to phone during COVID-19 pandemic

Gundersen Health System is changing how it handles some clinic appointments at all locations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Effective immediately and for the coming weeks, some scheduled clinic appointments will be converted to a phone visit or canceled to help focus on preparing for COVID-19 and treating patients with the virus.
Patients will receive a phone call from their health-call the hospital. If an appointment is canceled, Gundersen will work with patients to reschedule.
In cases where a patient needs to be seen in person, the appointment will continue as scheduled. If you do not hear from your provider, plan to be at your appointment. Patients are reminded that only one support person may accompany them to appointments and are asked to drop off and pick up patients, rather than waiting inside the clinic.