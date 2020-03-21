Gundersen changing some appointments to phone during COVID-19 pandemic

Effective immediately and for the coming weeks, some scheduled clinic appointments will be converted to a phone visit or canceled to help focus on preparing for COVID-19 and treating patients with the virus.

In cases where a patient needs to be seen in person, the appointment will continue as scheduled. If you do not hear from your provider, plan to be at your appointment. Patients are reminded that only one support person may accompany them to appointments and are asked to drop off and pick up patients, rather than waiting inside the clinic.