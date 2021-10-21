Gundersen Children's Miracle Network, Dairy Queen raising funds on Miracle Treat Day

On Thursday, Oct. 28, participating Dairy Queen locations are changing kids’ health and changing the future on Miracle Treat Day.

When you buy a BLIZZARD Treat on Oct. 28, $1 or more supports Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to help local children with the urgent, high-quality care they need at Gundersen Health System.

DQ believes that when you can positively change the health of even one child, you can create a ripple effect felt by our communities for years to come.

“All of the funds raised will be used in our area to assist local families on treatments, therapies, meal tickets, toys and so much more,” said Beth Noffsinger, CMN Hospitals specialist at Gundersen. “We want to help make life a little less stressful when families are going through some of the toughest times in their lives. Your BLIZZARD purchase on Miracle Treat Day will help us do that.”

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals know when treatments and facilities improve, they can address the most challenging health issues of today while preventing and preparing for those to come tomorrow. By enjoying a BLIZZARD Treat, you are funding pioneering research and transformative care for children not just in their youth, but throughout their lives.

DQ aims to raise $4.6 million for kids this Miracle Treat Day. Since 1984, DQ has raised more than $72 million to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

About CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Gundersen Health System makes funds available to children and their families who, because of illness or injury, need assistance which would otherwise be unavailable. One hundred percent of donations provide the program the necessary funds to continue to help kids and their families when they need it the most. CMN Hospitals is a service of Gundersen Medical Foundation.

