Gundersen Children's Miracle Network fundraiser next week

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals will host its annual Radiothon next week, raising funds for local youth with medical conditions.

Gundersen Health System, home to the La Crosse area Children's Miracle Network hospital, will broadcast live from its clinic lobby from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 14-15, with local children, including the 2020-2021 CMN Heroes, sharing their stories.

The broadcast can be heard on Z93, 95.7 The Rock, KQ98, 94.7 Classic, WIZM, and WKTY.

Listeners can donate to CMN by calling 800-853-6889 or by visting https://www.gundersenhealth.org/cmn-hospitals/events/online. Funds raised will help other children with medical complexities, with money going towards therapies, equipment, transportation or lodging costs, camps, conferences or home renovations to accommodate needs, such as wheelchair accessible features.

Children's Miracle Network at Gundersen, a service of Gundersen Medical Foundation, dedicates 100% of funds raised to youth in the tri-state region, assisting families no matter the illness or injury. Families may apply regardless of where they receive their healthcare.

For more information visit https://www.gundersenhealth.org/cmn-hospitals/.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.