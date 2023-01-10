Gundersen collecting food donations for school pantries

Gundersen Health System is seeking donations for its Employee Food Drive, running through Jan. 16.
Food donations will be distributed to the Hamilton Early Learning Center and the Onalaska Schools Food Pantry.
Collection bins on Gundersen's La Crosse campus include the Clinic lobby, East Building lobby, Legacy employee entrance, Lower-Level Blue Ramp entrance, South Avenue employee entrance, Renal employee entrance and Front Street fourth floor break room.
Bins are also located on the Gundersen Onalaska campus in the Employee Dining Room hallway and the Support Services Building lobby.
Requested items include spaghetti sauce (canned or plastic jars), noodles, boxed or canned meals, soups, canned vegetables and fruits, crackers, granola bars, peanut butter, cereal, instant oatmeal and snacks.