Gundersen considering regional affiliation with Wabasha medical center

Gundersen Health System may enter a regional affiliation this year with St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Wabasha, Minn., hospital representatives announced Thursday.

“For quite some time, we have been studying new opportunities to establish an alliance with a health care system that is geographically and clinically positioned to help St. Elizabeth’s sustain a strong future of preserving and growing locally based programs and services that meet the changing needs of all people in the communities we are privileged to serve,” said Tom Crowley, CEO of St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center.

“Local access to Gundersen specialties has greatly benefited our patients as well as our team of caregivers,” Crowley said. “A more substantial relationship would enable us to bring even more services closer to home.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, part of Ascension Health, have for the past two years partnered on outreach services including orthopedics, lab and telestroke services, said Dr. Marilu Bintz, chief medical officer for Gundersen Health System Critical Access Hospitals and Associated Clinics.

Discussions of an affiliation are underway, and more information will be released if and when talks are finalized and all necessary approvals have been received.