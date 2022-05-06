Gundersen covering tuition for CNA training program

Gundersen Health System is paying the tuition for those who enroll in its new Certified Nursing Assist training program, a collaboration with Western Technical College that will prepare individuals to work in this patient-focused career.

Those who qualify for the program will receive all-expense-paid training through Western, which includes coursework and hands-on clinical experiences. The first cohort of students begins on June 23, and programming runs through Aug. 21. Classes meet Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Participants who complete the program and pass the Nursing Assistant Registry Exam will be offered a CNA position at Gundersen, which they must commit to for one year to take part in the program.

For more information or to apply to the program, go to https://bit.ly/traintobeacna. Apply today, as spots are limited.

