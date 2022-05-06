 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gundersen covering tuition for CNA training program

Gundersen Health System is paying the tuition for those who enroll in its new Certified Nursing Assist training program, a collaboration with Western Technical College that will prepare individuals to work in this patient-focused career.

Those who qualify for the program will receive all-expense-paid training through Western, which includes coursework and hands-on clinical experiences. The first cohort of students begins on June 23, and programming runs through Aug. 21. Classes meet Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Participants who complete the program and pass the Nursing Assistant Registry Exam will be offered a CNA position at Gundersen, which they must commit to for one year to take part in the program.

For more information or to apply to the program, go to https://bit.ly/traintobeacna. Apply today, as spots are limited.

