Gundersen, Crossing Rivers launch health record partnership

Building on years of patient care and community health collaboration, Gundersen Health System and Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien are partnering to implement Epic’s Community Connect+ program.

This partnership allows the two healthcare organizations to share a comprehensive system of patient health records, seamless billing practices and much more.

A shared system:

• Enhances patient experience and care delivery at both organizations

• Decreases duplication of services

• Allows patients to view their records, schedule appointments, access virtual visits, and much more anytime, anywhere from MyChart.

“A single electronic health record gives providers a more comprehensive picture of patients’ overall health and well-being,” says Jay Klock, director of Gundersen Regional Information Systems. “Gundersen providers who work in Gundersen clinic settings and offer services at Crossing Rivers Health won’t have to manage records in two different systems.”

“Crossing Rivers Health is proud of our long history of collaboration with Gundersen Health System,” says Chris Brophy, chief executive officer at Crossing Rivers Health. “Gundersen and Crossing Rivers Health share in the care of many patients within our service areas. The Epic Community Connect+ program will help us better communicate with Gundersen about our patients and with other healthcare facilities. Our organizations share the same goal: The improved health and well-being of our patients.”

Crossing Rivers Health is the third non-affiliated Hospital to strengthen their connection with Gundersen through shared electronic health records. Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua began sharing with Gundersen in November 2016, and Tomah Health in Tomah partnered with Gundersen in April 2022. Gundersen also has a unified health record system with each of its six regional Critical Access Hospitals.

Crossing Rivers Health Patients can visit crossingrivers.org/mychart to either sign up for MyChart or manage their account. And anyone can visit gundersenhealth.org to create a MyChart account.