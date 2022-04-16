 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gundersen currently offering COVID vaccine by appointment

Due to a current limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine for all healthcare organizations, Gundersen Health System will only be offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment until further notice. Walk-ins are not accepted at this time.

Patients can schedule their appointment by calling 608-775-6829.

