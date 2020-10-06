Gundersen debuts vibrant new Pediatric Specialities department

After several months of construction, painting and prep work, the new Gundersen Pediatric Specialties department debuted Monday with a vibrant, playful “under the sea” theme.

Located on level two of Gundersen’s La Crosse clinic, the Pediatric Specialties wing was previously housed in the Heritage building, with the new space offering both closer proximity to the hospital’s lab and physical and occupational therapy area, which are frequent stops for many patients served by the department, and a more inviting, colorful environment.

Funding for the renovated space, which houses patients ranging in age from infant to teen with severe, long-term or permanent conditions such as spina bifida, cancer, Down syndrome or kidney disease, was provided in part by the Children’s Miracle Network and community donors.

“No matter the setting, our Pediatric teams understand the tremendous importance of caring for children and supporting families when they need us,” says Dr. Jennifer Kleven, department chair for pediatric specialities.

Two Pediatric Advisory groups, comprised of child and teen patients, selected both the theme and color scheme for the space, which has engaging features in exam rooms and the waiting area designed to provide comfort and cheer during patient stays.