Gundersen debuts vibrant new Pediatric Specialities department
Gundersen debuts vibrant new Pediatric Specialities department

After several months of construction, painting and prep work, the new Gundersen Pediatric Specialties department debuted Monday with a vibrant, playful “under the sea” theme.

Gundersen Pediatric Specialties

Scuba diver, jellyfish, manta ray and sea turtle decorations hang in a hallway at Gundersen Health System’s new Pediatric Specialties department.

Located on level two of Gundersen’s La Crosse clinic, the Pediatric Specialties wing was previously housed in the Heritage building, with the new space offering both closer proximity to the hospital’s lab and physical and occupational therapy area, which are frequent stops for many patients served by the department, and a more inviting, colorful environment.

Gundersen Pediatric Specialties

The newly renovated Pediatric Specialties department at Gundersen Health System’s La Crosse Clinic has an “under the sea” theme.

Funding for the renovated space, which houses patients ranging in age from infant to teen with severe, long-term or permanent conditions such as spina bifida, cancer, Down syndrome or kidney disease, was provided in part by the Children’s Miracle Network and community donors.

“No matter the setting, our Pediatric teams understand the tremendous importance of caring for children and supporting families when they need us,” says Dr. Jennifer Kleven, department chair for pediatric specialities.

Gundersen Pediatric Specialties

Kate Smith and daughter Lena Smith, 17 months, are walked to the checkout area by RN Brittany Viner after an appointment Tuesday at Gundersen Health System’s renovated Pediatric Specialties department in the La Crosse clinic. The new area has an “under the sea” theme and opened Monday.

Two Pediatric Advisory groups, comprised of child and teen patients, selected both the theme and color scheme for the space, which has engaging features in exam rooms and the waiting area designed to provide comfort and cheer during patient stays.

“Providing the highest quality care has always been incredibly important to us, despite the physical space we’ve occupied. We see this new space as one tool, among many, that contributes to a positive patient experience,” said Mindy Ragner, clinical manager, for Pediatric Specialties. “Patients can continue to look to us for the best and broadest spectrum of care for kids.”

For more information, visit gundersenhealth.org/pediatrics.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

