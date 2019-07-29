{{featured_button_text}}
Gundersen Dental Clinic

Gundersen Health System's new dental office opens Monday in the former Wettstein's building on the North 200 block of Third Street downtown.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Previously located on the fifth floor of the hospital’s La Crosse campus for the past 35 years, the Dental Specialities Clinic is now located in the former store level of the building, renamed the Gundersen Downtown Building. Oral and maxillofacial surgery will continue to be done at the hospital location.

Services being provided at the new location — which is staffed by 40, including six dentists — are orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, endodontics, prosthodontics and periodontics.

The more spacious facility will allow for improved patient care and experiences, privacy, convenience and staff efficiency, Gundersen representatives say, and will feature new equipment and technology including dental cone beam computed tomography and an intraoral scanner. There are 20 onsite parking spaces.

Kraig Schuster, Gundersen Health System Vice President

“We’re very excited to be downtown in a historic building,” said Kraig Schuster, vice president of Gundersen Health System. “We kept a lot of the historic features — there is a lot of exposed brick along with some modern architecture.”

Gundersen began renovations on the space after Wettstein’s officially closed in August 2018 after 55 years in the location.

“Knowing that a well-respected, community-focused business like Gundersen was interested in purchasing the building reassured us that we were leaving the building and downtown in good hands,” Dan Wettstein said when the building’s sale was confirmed in July 2018.

Included in the building purchase were the 41 apartments housed in the expansive upper floors. Gundersen is honoring the leases of the current tenants, and Schuster says, “We haven’t yet totally landed on what to do with the rest of the building.”

The Dental Specialities Clinic was projected to open last April, but electrical and other updates took longer than anticipated. Opening day will be a busy one, with 80 percent of appointment slots already filled. The community is invited to tour the new facility during an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.

“Our patients are very excited,” Schuster said.

All current dental outreach services in Winona, Prairie du Chien, Tomah, Decorah and Onalaska, including the orthodontic practice at 891 Critter Court, will remain the same.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

