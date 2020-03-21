Gundersen develops COVID-19 test to be run locally with results in just hours

"Regarding testing, it has been a very fluid and dynamic situation as to who to test," Kowalski said. "The people we would have tested two weeks ago are not necessarily the population we would test today, and it would probably be a different group tomorrow. (We have a protocol) of who is the right person to test on an given day to ensure we are giving the right tests to give the best benefit to our communities, the best benefit to our patients and the best benefit to our health-care workers."

Testing of asymptomatic individuals or those with mild symptoms who are otherwise healthy is "unnecessary and inappropriate," Kowalski says, taking away from the most vulnerable, including those in nursing homes and workers tackling the pandemic from the front lines.

Criteria for testing, Kowalski notes, is ever evolving, and should there be community spread of the virus -- meaning cases in those who have no related travel history or contact with an infected individual -- protocols will continue to be evaluated on a day-by-day basis.

"The pace of change has been extraordinary during the past seven to 10 days," Kowalski notes of COVID-19.