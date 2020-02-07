Gundersen dialysis social worker in Onalaska donates kidney to Wisconsin man she's never met

"What the patients are going through is incredible — there are people putting their lives on hold for a transplant and they may never get one," says Ryan, who says the Gundersen W.R. Yutuc Renal Dialysis Center is serving about 200 patients ranging in age from 18 to 90, with more than 30% of them on the waiting list for a kidney. "You talk to people who are really, really good people and you know they might not be a fit for a transplant and they have no choice but to be here (because) the other choice is death."

Of the individuals in the U.S. in need of an organ transplant, 82% are waiting for a kidney.

On average, it takes three to five years to be matched with a kidney from a deceased donor, with a donation from a living donor cutting the time to as little as a year, according to the National Kidney Foundation. A live donor kidney can last up to two decades.

Organs from living individuals are most commonly directly donated, with a family member or close friend the designated recipient.

Ryan initially signed up to be tested when a relative learned they might need a transplant. The process was arduous, with an initial screening through the National Kidney Registry followed by a full day of examinations, blood tests, imaging procedures and interviews with specialists and social workers at UW Madison.