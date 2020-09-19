Gundersen dietician, physician on whether "quarantine 15" is cause for concern

The reproach seems particularly inappropriate given the pandemic-related lack of resources or chaotic schedules that have led some individuals to see a climb in weight gain.

Many gyms remain closed, access to certain foods may be more difficult and a daily jog might be out of the question when child-care facilities and schools are closed. In addition, there is an innate tendency to reach for sweet, salty or high-calorie foods during difficult times.

"Food is a way that we can comfort and soothe ourselves," Stetzer says. "In the short term, my message to people is that's how we're getting though right now, and once we're on the other side of this then we can look at, are we able to get some better coping strategies on board."

However, Stetzer says eating habits that are compounding anxiety or emotional health may necessitate the assistance of a counselor, therapist, dietitian or physician.