Gundersen dietician stresses importance of a mid-day meal

Fitting in a mid-day meal can be a challenge for many adults, and for youth at home alone during the summer months preparing a nutritious plate may be a challenge.
Breakfast has long been hailed as the most important meal of the day, but lunch plays a key role in powering you through the day, and missing out on those calories and nutrients can cause moodiness, lethargy and difficulty concentrating. For some, neglecting to refuel could lead to binge eating later in the day.
With the exception of sleeping hours, the body generally needs nourishment every four to five hours, says Halley Molstad, registered dietician with Gundersen Health System. During the digestion process, nutrients are broken down and glucose, released into the bloodstream, provides energy.
"If you're not getting any lunch, you're going to be missing one of those refueling times," says Mollstad.
For adults, a common reason for passing on lunch is being too busy, and Mollstad says some individuals may not even notice their hunger because they are so immersed or distracted by their work.
"It can be easy to ignore that noon meal, but often times what then ends up happening is once you do have that down time you end up getting hit by a wave of hunger and just search for whatever is the most available food," Mollstad says. "So sometimes people will end up overdoing those foods that are most convenient. Usually it's not a nice balanced meal with all five groups. Usually it's one food that's easy to find."
Pushing off eating until past lunch can then throw off your dinner schedule, Mollstad says, leading to further dietary imbalance.
"There are a lot of reasons to try to get that meal in," Mollstad says. "It really sets you up to think clearly, to not be grumpy, so you're not having that crash mid-afternoon."
Mollstad suggests putting a reminder on your phone, writing yourself a note or creating an alert on your computer to go off at lunchtime, and to let co-workers know you will be taking a set amount of time to eat.
Older children whose parents work outside the home may be in charge of their own lunch, and making sure they have a balanced meal will require efforts on both parts.
"You'll want to keep the refrigerator and the pantry stocked with the foods you want them to be choosing," Mollstad says. "Make sure you have that good variety of food available."
Mollstad recommends stocking up on finger foods like string cheese, produce, whole grain crackers or bread, hard boiled eggs or tuna, and having dips on hand to make vegetables more enticing.
Many local sites also offer free to-go lunches for La Crosse County residents under 18, which follow school lunch nutrition guidelines. Meals are available for pick up at several locations, including Boys and Girls Club and YMCA sites, La Crosse public schools and Gundersen’s cafeteria. Delivery vans will stop at locations including some mobile home parks, public parks, libraries and trailer courts. Hours and days vary and schedules can be found at www.laxymca.org/food.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.