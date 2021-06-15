Gundersen dietician stresses importance of a mid-day meal

Fitting in a mid-day meal can be a challenge for many adults, and for youth at home alone during the summer months preparing a nutritious plate may be a challenge.

Breakfast has long been hailed as the most important meal of the day, but lunch plays a key role in powering you through the day, and missing out on those calories and nutrients can cause moodiness, lethargy and difficulty concentrating. For some, neglecting to refuel could lead to binge eating later in the day.

With the exception of sleeping hours, the body generally needs nourishment every four to five hours, says Halley Molstad, registered dietician with Gundersen Health System. During the digestion process, nutrients are broken down and glucose, released into the bloodstream, provides energy.

"If you're not getting any lunch, you're going to be missing one of those refueling times," says Mollstad.

For adults, a common reason for passing on lunch is being too busy, and Mollstad says some individuals may not even notice their hunger because they are so immersed or distracted by their work.