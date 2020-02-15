Gundersen dietitian, cardiologist offer perspectives on Health At Every Size movement

Falling in the middle are those with BMIs categorized as average, from 18.5 to 24, and those in the first tier of obesity, from 30 to 34. A 2011 article from the Nutrition Journal references six randomized controlled trials showing "a HAES approach is associated with statistically and clinically relevant improvements in physiological measures, e.g. blood pressure, blood lipids, health behaviors (e.g. physical activity, eating disorder pathology) and psychosocial outcomes (e.g, mood, self-esteem, body image)."

"How obesity can cause or increase risk is a product of research showing correlation but being presented as causation in the media," Stetzer says. "I encourage people to look at it from that lens."

Stetzer adds, "Even if we find research that shows (high) BMI shows an increase in Type 2 diabetes, we don't have an effective treatment for that because we know weight loss is not sustainable."

Says the Journal of Obesity article, "Genetic and involuntary environmental contributions to body weight outweigh voluntary lifestyle choices. Body weight is defended by a powerful biological system that reacts to a negative energy balance by lowering metabolism and increasing hunger, food preoccupation, and hedonic responses to food...Weight cycling also has been shown to be connected to compromised physical health and psychological well-being."