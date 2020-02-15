Gundersen dietitian, cardiologist offer perspectives on Health At Every Size movement

The body positive movement has been around for half a century, rooted in the development of the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance in the 1960s.
In recent years, the campaign to celebrate individuals of all sizes and body types has taken social media by storm, serving as a counterpoint to the endless stream of "bikini body" instagram posts and YouTube fitness tutorials led by toned and tanned influencers.
And with the shifting of perspectives has come a renewed interest in the Health At Every Size approach.
Espoused since 2003 by the nonprofit Association for Size Diversity and Health and popularized among the mainstream a decade ago by health researcher, professor and author Dr. Linda Bacon, the movement has been embraced by an increasing number of health-care workers, including Gundersen Health System registered dietitian Rebecca Stetzer.
"Health should be conceived as a resource or capacity available to all regardless of health condition or ability level, and not as an outcome or objective of living," says the Association for Size Diversity and Health. "Pursuing health is neither a moral imperative nor an individual obligation, and health status should never be used to judge, oppress or determine the value of an individual."
The Health At Every Size concept offers a holistic view of wellness that rejects weight and body mass index measurements of health, as well as the belief that weight is a "choice."
Rather, HAES follows the principles of weight inclusivity, the acceptance and respect of diverse body types; health enhancement, which endorses policies and practices that span physical, economic, social and spiritual realms; respectful care, the acknowledging and combating of weight stigma and bias; eating for well-being -- listening to hunger cues, nutritional needs and pleasure rather than counting or restricting calories or food groups -- and life- enhancing movement, defined as participating in physical activities that are enjoyable rather than exercising with the goal of weight loss.
"I think from an emotional standpoint, it reduces the stigma or discrimination people often experience when living in a larger body," Stetzer says. "Knowing there are measures to improve their health and well-being, and to live their life without losing weight -- Healthy at Every Size is an inclusive approach really meant to help the individual to have the resources and means to take care of their body at the size it's at."
Among Stetzer's reasons for supporting HAES is the plethora of studies showing the ineffectiveness of diets and minimal likelihood of maintaining any results.
A 2017 Michigan Health article by Dr. Marschall S. Runge states about 90% of people who lose significant amounts of weight will regain it, and a 2014 article from the Journal of Obesity, "The Weight-Inclusive versus Weight-Normative Approach to Health," notes "it has been estimated that no more than 20% of participants who complete weight-based lifestyle interventions maintain weight loss one year later, and the percentage of people maintaining weight loss continues to drop by the second year."
There is also some evidence that weight discrimination and bias can have adverse consequences, including, paradoxically, weight gain.
A July 2014 article in the Journal of Obesity notes, "Weight stigma is associated with increased caloric consumption, a pattern which challenges the common wisdom that pressures to lose weight will motivate overweight individuals to lose weight."
Additionally, "Weight stigma is also manifested in socio-structural barriers to accessing medical care (e.g., insurance companies that will not cover higher-weight individuals), and within the medical setting, barriers to appropriately sized equipment."
HAES promotes not only bias-free medical care but taking into account socio-economic hindrances to common weight loss advice, with residents in low- income neighborhoods often having less access to fresh produce, which is often more costly than processed foods, as well as limited green spaces for recreation or safety concerns preventing walking or biking in the vicinity.
HAES is not without controversy. While body-mass index has for some physicians fallen out of favor as a health assessment -- the calculation fails to take into account muscle mass and body fat percentage and distribution -- many conditions are still associated with obesity, delinitated as a BMI higher than 30. Among them are heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"The cardiac consequences of obesity are three-fold," says Gundersen Health System cardiologist Dr. Raju Ailiani. "Coronary artery disease, caused by blockages in heart arteries; heart failure, caused by abnormal function of heart muscle leading to fluid buildup and Atrial fibrillation -- abnormal heart rhythm. Although all three have direct links to obesity, there are other genetic environmental and behavioral factors that also contribute...It has been shown, particularly in patients with class II and III obesity, even a modest amount of weight loss can lead to remarkably better outcomes in terms of heart diseases, where obesity is a contributing factor."
Stetzer points to the discrepancy between correlation and causation when it comes to obesity-related health problems.
The Journal of Obesity article notes "BMI is a corollary of certain conditions such as osteoarthritis, sleep apnea, hypertension and coronary heart disease. However, the data available cannot confirm that BMI causes these diseases, as causality can only be inferred via experimental designs. Other factors often partially or fully explain the links between BMI and health, such as exercise, nutrition, insulin resistance and weight stigma."
Additionally, the article notes those with BMIs lower than 18.5 and higher than 35 have the highest risk of mortality, while those for BMIs between 25 to 30, which fall in the overweight category, have the lowest risk.
Falling in the middle are those with BMIs categorized as average, from 18.5 to 24, and those in the first tier of obesity, from 30 to 34. A 2011 article from the Nutrition Journal references six randomized controlled trials showing "a HAES approach is associated with statistically and clinically relevant improvements in physiological measures, e.g. blood pressure, blood lipids, health behaviors (e.g. physical activity, eating disorder pathology) and psychosocial outcomes (e.g, mood, self-esteem, body image)."
"How obesity can cause or increase risk is a product of research showing correlation but being presented as causation in the media," Stetzer says. "I encourage people to look at it from that lens."
Stetzer adds, "Even if we find research that shows (high) BMI shows an increase in Type 2 diabetes, we don't have an effective treatment for that because we know weight loss is not sustainable."
Says the Journal of Obesity article, "Genetic and involuntary environmental contributions to body weight outweigh voluntary lifestyle choices. Body weight is defended by a powerful biological system that reacts to a negative energy balance by lowering metabolism and increasing hunger, food preoccupation, and hedonic responses to food...Weight cycling also has been shown to be connected to compromised physical health and psychological well-being."
Ailiani, in turn, says "the (HAES) approach is definitely more morale boosting, confidence infusing and most importantly actionable and sustainable, but the word of caution here would be the evidence that this actually translates into significantly better hard outcomes from the standpoint of the typical cardiometabolic diseases and complications, namely coronary artery disease, heart failure and atrial fibrillation, in the long term, is rather limited. Evidence is also very limited or lacking when it comes to class II and class III (morbid) obesity. The available evidence in favor of this approach is also somewhat lopsided towards more studies of this approach being done in women than men."
Approaching obesity management, Ailiani stresses, is not a cut and dry, lying somewhere between the "extremes of obesity 'alarmists' and obesity 'skeptics.'"
Ailiani recommends individualized care from a multidisciplinary team, with consideration of whether there is a goal of primary prevention, before complications have set in, or secondary prevention, focused on reducing further harm.
Ailiani is critical of "casual counseling," where weight concerns are addressed during patient visits arranged to address other health issues.
Taking the focus off the nature of the appointment and placing it on body size can lead to feelings of marginalization, condemnation, exclusion and reduced morale, Ailiani says, and is unlikely to encourage lasting weight reduction. Similarly, handouts and brief advice on calories, portion control and daily step counts, he says, simply do not work.
"That is where HAES comes in, to avoid such demoralizing feelings and focus on overall general being without significant restrictions on the amount of types of foods but promoting other healthy lifestyles, most importantly, practical, implementable levels of physical activity whereby there may be a very modest weight loss in some, but that is not the focus or the parameter that is primarily tracked or even tracked at all," Ailiani says.
Ailiani believes HAES is likely appropriate for patients with mild obesity whom do not have any serious disease.
From a mental-health standpoint, this approach is beneficial and may even result in some weight loss, but more long-term research is needed, he says, to draw conclusions about sustained benefits across genders, age groups and obesity classes.
For those with class II and class III obesity, Ailiani says, most effective and sustainable is working with a team of primary care, cardiology and endocrinology experts, dietitians, exercise physiologists and, in extreme cases, behavior counselors and bariatric surgeons to create a specialized plan with ample time dedicated to weight management and risk stratification.
Stetzer believes health-care providers should be educated on HAES, and understands when patients come to her perplexed about the diverse takes on their weight.
"Most of the time their doctor tells them to lose weight, and then they come to me and I tell them something different," Stetzer says. "There is surprise (due to) the lack of knowledge (about HAES). I get some relieved reactions -- sometimes people have heard their weight is problematic their whole life. I also experience skepticism as well. I can understand how the different advice can be confusing. My goal is to given them all the information."
Stetzer provides patients information on HAES to show to their doctor should they choose that approach, and is also willing to assist them if they opt for a traditional weight loss plan.
"I encourage people to know you are the expert on your body, and you can make that decision," Stetzer says.
