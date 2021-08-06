Gundersen doctor reminds alcohol a cancer risk factor

It’s no secret drinking is an issue in the area, and with a study designating Wisconsin the sixth most “Drunkest State” in the U.S., the health impacts are of concern.
In a June 2021 article, SafeHome.org stated over 66% of Wisconsin adults drink regularly, and more than 33% binge drink on a regular basis. The effects of alcohol on the liver are well known, but high consumption also raises the risk of six kinds of cancer — mouth and throat, larynx, esophagus, colon and rectum, liver and breast cancer.
Dr. Kurt Oettel of Gundersen Health System notes the insides of the body alcohol comes in contact with and where it is metabolized are most affected, while breast cancer risk is increased as alcohol can raise estrogen levels.
All types of alcohol, including wine, beer, cocktails and liquor, can contribute to risk, per the CDC.
Put simply by the CDC, “The more you drink, the higher your cancer risk.” The entity suggests a limit of one drink per day for women, and two for men. While some studies have shown health benefits from drinks like red wine, it is still advised that non-drinkers don’t start imbibing because of any potential health impacts.
When alcohol is consumed, the body breaks it down into acetaldehyde, a chemical which harms your DNA and stops the body from correcting the damage. DNA controls the growth and function of a cell, and when negatively impacted a cell can overgrow and develop into a cancerous tumor.
A carcinogen like cigarettes, alcohol causes around 3.5% of cancers in the U.S., per the National Toxicology Program of the US Department of Health and Human Services.
A 2017 study from the American Society of Clinical Oncology, co-authored by Noelle LoConte of UW Health, noted that in 2012, 5.5% of all new cancer occurrences and 5.8% of all cancer deaths worldwide were believed to be alcohol related. The paper states that any amount of alcohol is problematic to one’s health.
“(It reports) there is no safe amount of alcohol consumption,” Oettel says. “Kind of like cigarette consumption — how many cigarettes are safe? There isn’t an amount that’s safe.”
However, especially in areas like Wisconsin where drinking is for many part of the culture and a go-to at social gatherings, Oettel notes, “Realistically that’s not a message that people want to hear, or will abide by.”
The adage of “everything in moderation” applies, and as smoking and obesity are greater factors in cancer risk, counterbalancing drinking with healthy diet, exercise, stress reduction and no tobacco use may help, though physicians are unable to “quantify to say how much can I do to improve my modifiable risk and still engage in unhealthy behaviors?”
Everyone has some cancer risk, to varying degrees, Oettel notes, and individuals should be aware alcohol is a true risk factor — a 2019 report from the American Society of Clinical Oncology found only 31% recognized alcohol as such.
“For those who want to be religious about it, zero alcohol is the best way to modify that risk,” Oettel says. “The vast majority of adults will engage in some alcohol consumption, and if you can limit that, I think that’s the key.”
