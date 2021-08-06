Gundersen doctor reminds alcohol a cancer risk factor

It’s no secret drinking is an issue in the area, and with a study designating Wisconsin the sixth most “Drunkest State” in the U.S., the health impacts are of concern.

In a June 2021 article, SafeHome.org stated over 66% of Wisconsin adults drink regularly, and more than 33% binge drink on a regular basis. The effects of alcohol on the liver are well known, but high consumption also raises the risk of six kinds of cancer — mouth and throat, larynx, esophagus, colon and rectum, liver and breast cancer.

Dr. Kurt Oettel of Gundersen Health System notes the insides of the body alcohol comes in contact with and where it is metabolized are most affected, while breast cancer risk is increased as alcohol can raise estrogen levels.

All types of alcohol, including wine, beer, cocktails and liquor, can contribute to risk, per the CDC.

Put simply by the CDC, “The more you drink, the higher your cancer risk.” The entity suggests a limit of one drink per day for women, and two for men. While some studies have shown health benefits from drinks like red wine, it is still advised that non-drinkers don’t start imbibing because of any potential health impacts.

