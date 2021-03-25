Gundersen donates $21,000 to area food pantries in honor of Doctor's Day

March 30 marks National Doctor's Day, and in recognition of its physicians, Gundersen Health System has donated a total of $21,000 to area food pantries.
Financial donations were made to WAFER Food Pantry and The Hunger Task Force in La Crosse, in addition to the following:
• Friends Sharing Food, Black River Falls, Wis.
• Cashton Cupboard and Closet, Cashton, Wis.
• Caledonia Food Shelf, Caledonia, Minn.
• Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Waterloo, Iowa
• Arcadia CommUNITY Food Pantry, Arcadia, Wis.
• Allamakee County Food Shelf, Waukon, Iowa
• Elroy Food Pantry, Elroy, Wis.
• The Good Samaritan Food Pantry, Hillsboro, Wis
• Union Center Food Pantry, Wonewoc, Wis.
• Fillmore County/Preston Food Shelf, Preston, Minn.
• Houston Food Shelf- Houston, Minn.
• La Crescent Food Shelf- HCP, La Crescent, Minn.
• Lansing Iowa Food Trust LIFT, Lansing, Iowa
• Onalaska/ Holmen Food Basket, Onalaska, Wis.
• Couleecap Food Pantry, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
• Couleecap Food Pantry, Sparta, Wis.
• Neighbor For Neighbor, Inc., Tomah, Wis.
• Living Faith Food Pantry, Viroqua, Wis.
• Winona Volunteer Services, Winona, Minn.
• Adams Food Pantry, Friendship, Wis.
• Grand Marsh School Pantry, Grand Marsh, Wis.
• Care and Share Food Bank of Marquette County, Montello, Wis.
• Pioneer Pantry, Westfield, Wis.
• G.E.T. Community Food Pantry, Galesville, Wis.
• Whitehall Food Pantry, Whitehall, Wis.
• Independence Food Pany, Independence, Wis.
• Trempealeau Food Pantry, Whitehall, Wis.
• Blair Food Pantry, Blair, Wis.
• Southwest CAP, Boscobel, Wis.
• Decorah Community Food Pantry, Decorah, Iowa
• Fayette County Food Shelf, Fayette, Iowa
• Open Hands Food Pantry, West Union, Iowa
• Wabasha Area Food Shelf, Wabasha, Minn.
• Pepin Food Pantry, Pepin, Wis.
• Plainview Elgin Area Food Shelf, Elgin, Minn.
• Alma Food Pantry, Alma, Wis.
