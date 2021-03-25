 Skip to main content
Gundersen donates $21,000 to area food pantry in honor of Doctor's Day
Gundersen donates $21,000 to area food pantry in honor of Doctor's Day

March 30 marks National Doctor's Day, and in recognition of its physicians, Gundersen Health System has donated a total of $21,000 to area food pantries.

Financial donations were made to WAFER Food Pantry and The Hunger Task Force in La Crosse, in addition to the following:

• Friends Sharing Food, Black River Falls, Wis.

• Cashton Cupboard and Closet, Cashton, Wis.

• Caledonia Food Shelf, Caledonia, Minn.

• Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Waterloo, Iowa

• Arcadia CommUNITY Food Pantry, Arcadia, Wis.

• Allamakee County Food Shelf, Waukon, Iowa

• Elroy Food Pantry, Elroy, Wis.

• The Good Samaritan Food Pantry, Hillsboro, Wis

• Union Center Food Pantry, Wonewoc, Wis.

• Fillmore County/Preston Food Shelf, Preston, Minn.

• Houston Food Shelf- Houston, Minn.

• La Crescent Food Shelf- HCP, La Crescent, Minn.

• Lansing Iowa Food Trust LIFT, Lansing, Iowa

• Onalaska/ Holmen Food Basket, Onalaska, Wis.

• Couleecap Food Pantry, Prairie du Chien, Wis.

• Couleecap Food Pantry, Sparta, Wis.

• Neighbor For Neighbor, Inc., Tomah, Wis.

• Living Faith Food Pantry, Viroqua, Wis.

• Winona Volunteer Services, Winona, Minn.

• Adams Food Pantry, Friendship, Wis.

• Grand Marsh School Pantry, Grand Marsh, Wis.

• Care and Share Food Bank of Marquette County, Montello, Wis.

• Pioneer Pantry, Westfield, Wis.

• G.E.T. Community Food Pantry, Galesville, Wis.

• Whitehall Food Pantry, Whitehall, Wis.

• Independence Food Pany, Independence, Wis.

• Trempealeau Food Pantry, Whitehall, Wis.

• Blair Food Pantry, Blair, Wis.

• Southwest CAP, Boscobel, Wis.

• Decorah Community Food Pantry, Decorah, Iowa

• Fayette County Food Shelf, Fayette, Iowa

• Open Hands Food Pantry, West Union, Iowa

• Wabasha Area Food Shelf, Wabasha, Minn.

• Pepin Food Pantry, Pepin, Wis.

• Plainview Elgin Area Food Shelf, Elgin, Minn.

• Alma Food Pantry, Alma, Wis.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

