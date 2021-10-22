Gundersen drive through testing lab marks one year and over 53,000 patient encounters

Gundersen Health System's drive through lab service marked one year on Thursday, with over 50,000 visits to the North Side site since Oct. 21, 2020.

The building, located at 1207 Mulberry Lane, was initially opened for an indeterminate amount of time in fall 2020 and became a permanent site last April. The location launched at the height of the first surge of COVID-19, serving up to 400 individuals a day, and as of Wednesday, 53,709 patient encounters had been made, with 95% for COVID testing. The remaining utilizations were for services including blood draws, specimen drop off and strep, flu and RSV testing.

Gundersen is the only medical facility in the area to offer drive through testing services. After a decline in COVID testing demand from early 2021 through mid summer, with around 100 visits per day, need rose again in mid August with the increase of cases due to the delta variant.

Around seven weeks ago, the site marked its busiest day ever with 544 patients and some 80 cars in line at a time. For a PCR COVID test, turnaround time is 24-48 hours, usually on the lower end, and the facility has added an analyzer to process more samples at once and speed up turnaround.

Cheryl Peters, clinical manager of Gundersen Lab Services, says patients and staff appreciate the ability to obtain and administer services conveniently, efficiently and safely.

"The patients that drive through don't have that contact passing through hallways or waiting in lines," says Peters. "We just feel there are so many advantages to having this drive through. We have a really good solid flow here."

In time, Gundersen plans to expand the offerings at the site, including possibly non drive-through services. The layout, size and function of the facility is unique, Peters says, and has immense potential even beyond its current applications.

"I'm so happy we are able to make a positive impact on the community -- it's a patient satisfier," Peters says. "We really do feel like we're touching lives in the community for the better."

The drive through lab is open year round from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. Those coming for COVID testing must be prescreened via the MyChart online patient portal or by calling the Gundersen COVID Nurse Line at 608-775-4465.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

