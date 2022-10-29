Gundersen employee saves life of coworker having stroke

Hundreds of people walk in and out of the employee entrance hallway at the Gundersen La Crosse Hospital every day. But when it came to a near-death experience in September for Gundersen environmental specialist Otis Pickett, he was lucky fellow environmental specialist Jeff Edwards was walking by.

“I don’t know if God put me in his way or if God put him in my way,” Jeff says.

Jeff was working the same shift as Otis when he saw him sweating, in a daze, and struggling to speak.

“My buddy, Jeff, asked me something, and I didn’t have an answer,” Otis recalls.

After some convincing, Jeff walked Otis down to Gundersen Emergency Services. Along the way, he was slurring his words and unable to walk straight. Otis was having a stroke. He was quickly admitted to the hospital and required brain surgery. Thankfully, Otis survived thanks to Jeff’s quick and thoughtful action.

“If it wasn’t for Jeff, I would be dead,” Otis says.

Otis is on his way to recovery now and feeling better. He’s been in the hospital for over a month, spending time in the ICU and Rehabilitation. He hopes to be out of the hospital soon and eventually return to work at Gundersen.

Bethany Girtler, RN, is Gundersen’s stroke program manager. She says quick recognition and action when someone is having a stroke can be the difference between a positive and negative outcome.

“Treatment is time dependent,” Bethany says. “We lose brain cells very quickly, and once they die, there’s nothing that we can do to bring them back.”

If someone is suspected of having a stroke, Bethany says they should get to Emergency Services as soon as possible. Gundersen’s stroke care has received recognition as a Primary Stroke Center, meaning patients are treated using the latest research and best practices available to providers.

According to the World Stroke Organization, one in four people over the age of 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime and 62% of people will have one before they reach age 70. The WSO is raising awareness on Oct. 29 through World Stroke Day, hoping to educate people on the risks and signs of a stroke. Bethany says the most common stroke symptoms happen suddenly and can be remembered using the acronym B.E. F. A. S. T.

B: Sudden loss in balance

E: Sudden loss in vision (eyes)

F: Uneven smile (face)

A: Drooping of an arm

S: Slurred speech

T: A terrible and sudden headache. T also stands for not wasting time and calling 911.

Jeff’s quick thinking is bringing him attention and accolades from his coworkers. Jeff says he prefers to stay out of the limelight — something he gave up when he quit driving race cars at the La Crosse Speedway some years ago — but he says helping people is part of the job at Gundersen. Otis says Jeff has checked in on him almost every day since his stroke. Other coworkers have also checked in, one of them even crocheting a blanket for him.

“I just did what I hope anybody else would’ve done,” Jeff says. “I would have done the same for anyone here.”