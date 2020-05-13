Gundersen employees heartened by Wings Over Wisconsin flyover for healthcare appreciation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It was over in just 10 seconds, but for Gundersen Health System staff members, the memory of the Wings Over Wisconsin flyover will last forever.

At 7:06 p.m. Tuesday, a quartet of F-16s from the Wisconsin National Guard 115th Fighter Wing in Madison zoomed over Gundersen’s La Crosse hospital as about 30 employees applauded from the top of the parking ramp and others watched from the windows with patients.

The Wisconsin National Guard flyover, part of the national Operation American Resolve campaign to show appreciation to health care and front line workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, kicked off at 5:48 p.m. over Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital in Kenosha and continued over 20 other Level 1 and 2 trauma centers or VA hospitals, concluding the tribute with a 7:33 p.m. passover Middleton VA Medical Center in Dane County.

Gundersen, a Level 2 trauma center, and the Tomah VA medical center were the two area health care facilities that qualified for the Wisconsin flyover, and the planes also could be seen near the nearby Mayo Clinic Health System. The Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds have led flyovers in multiple states over the past weeks.