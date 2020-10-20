Gundersen establishes new drive through lab testing site on La Crosse's Northside

After piloting a drive through lab six months ago on the hospital campus, Gundersen Health System will now offer the service from a new, set location on La Crosse's Northside.

The service, which was implemented to be both more convenient for patients and to allow for coronavirus precautions such as distancing, is open to patients from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays at 1207 Mulberry Lane.

“We’ve had great feedback on our temporary La Crosse Campus location, which we launched in May. Patients can now get the same services in a much more convenient place that allows us to provide even better care and experience,” said Cheryl Peters, clinical manager for Gundersen Lab Services

Drive-up lab services offered, by appointment, include routine blood draws, specimen drop off, fingerstick INR and limited home testing supply pick up. Flu shots and some tests, including strep, are available without an appointment.