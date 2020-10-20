Gundersen establishes new drive through lab testing site on La Crosse's Northside

After piloting a drive through lab six months ago on the hospital campus, Gundersen Health System will now offer the service from a new, set location on La Crosse's Northside.
The service, which was implemented to be both more convenient for patients and to allow for coronavirus precautions such as distancing, is open to patients from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays at 1207 Mulberry Lane.
“We’ve had great feedback on our temporary La Crosse Campus location, which we launched in May. Patients can now get the same services in a much more convenient place that allows us to provide even better care and experience,” said Cheryl Peters, clinical manager for Gundersen Lab Services
Support Local Journalism
Drive-up lab services offered, by appointment, include routine blood draws, specimen drop off, fingerstick INR and limited home testing supply pick up. Flu shots and some tests, including strep, are available without an appointment.
"Patients and families are searching for more convenient ways to obtain care, such as video visits and more accessible lab services,” Dr. Dr. Marilu Bintz, chief population health officer for Gundersen Health System, said when the service debuted. “Drive-up lab services are one of many new offerings we’ve launched or are developing that respond to our patients’ requests for a better experience of care.”
Patients are asked to pull up to one of six check-in spots, call a number posted on exterior signs and drive up to the building as directed. Staff will come to the vehicle to administer care. Patients are asked to have someone available to drive them to and from their appointment, or will be required to wait 10 minutes after their appointment before leaving the drive-up services site as a safety precaution.
Services are not available to those arriving on bike, motorcycle or scooter, and patients are asked to leave pets at home and refrain from smoking during their appointment for safety. Community members who are not patients at Gundersen will be asked to provide date of birth, address and other basic information.
Drive up labs can be scheduled by calling 608-775-0950 or through a referral by the patient’s primary care provider.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.