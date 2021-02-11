Gundersen expert discusses CDC allowance of vaccinated individuals to skip quarantine

The CDC is now saying those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine may skip quarantine post viral exposure, but the updated guidance is not without caveats.
The new recommendations were issued Wednesday, and apply to those who are fully vaccinated and remain asymptomatic after coming in contact with an infected individual.
At present, a 14-day quarantine is advised for those exposed to a person with COVID-19. However, those inoculated with either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are exempt, but only if they have had their second dose within the last three months, it has been at least two weeks post their second shot, and they develop no symptoms.
In addition, those currently hospitalized or residing in long term care facilities are advised to follow the full quarantine as there remain questions about the efficacy of the vaccine for these demographics, and the potential for enhanced risk of severe illness or death.
"Your body might be a little bit compromised, your immune system might be a little bit compromised, so it's layering on that protection to that vulnerable population to be a little more conservative and play it safe," says Megan Meller, infection preventionist for Gundersen Health System.
Updated coronavirus guidance, Meller says, is "expected now that we're getting more shots in people's arms and looking at the data...and how (vaccines) impact virus dynamics."
This particular change is good news, as applicable individuals may continue going to work, appointments, providing child care or performing other necessary tasks, making it another incentive to be vaccinated, Meller says.
The three month timeline is relatively short, and those who received their doses in December will not qualify for skipping quarantine much longer. The time frame, Meller says, may be extended in the future.
Meller notes community members must still follow the guidelines of state and local health departments, which have not yet adopted or adapted the new quarantine guidance for vaccinated persons.
Fully inoculated individuals must still follow precautionary measures, as while the vaccines have proven to prevent the coronavirus "remarkably well," studies have not evaluated if the shots block or interrupt transmission from person to person, Meller says.
"Some people could theoretically be vaccinated and still asymptomatic...this is why we need to continue to mask and socially distance after getting the vaccine," Meller stresses. "We don't have the majority of the population vaccinated yet, so you could spread it to someone who's not vaccinated if you're not taking these extra steps."
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
new mask
Linda Pleuger
