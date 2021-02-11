Gundersen expert discusses CDC allowance of vaccinated individuals to skip quarantine

The CDC is now saying those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine may skip quarantine post viral exposure, but the updated guidance is not without caveats.

The new recommendations were issued Wednesday, and apply to those who are fully vaccinated and remain asymptomatic after coming in contact with an infected individual.

At present, a 14-day quarantine is advised for those exposed to a person with COVID-19. However, those inoculated with either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are exempt, but only if they have had their second dose within the last three months, it has been at least two weeks post their second shot, and they develop no symptoms.

In addition, those currently hospitalized or residing in long term care facilities are advised to follow the full quarantine as there remain questions about the efficacy of the vaccine for these demographics, and the potential for enhanced risk of severe illness or death.

"Your body might be a little bit compromised, your immune system might be a little bit compromised, so it's layering on that protection to that vulnerable population to be a little more conservative and play it safe," says Megan Meller, infection preventionist for Gundersen Health System.

